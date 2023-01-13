LUMBERTOWN — In conjunction with the Lumberton Tourism Development Authority and the Lumberton Visitors Bureau, a program will take place on Tuesday come learn about the UPLIFT Tourism Program and how you can get

involved in enhancing tourism in your community.

The goal of UPLIFT is to boost tourism in rural North Carolina communities. UPLIFT works regionally — across county borders — to support local tourism leaders and practitioners in realizing their vision for tourism in their community, including natural, recreational, cultural, agricultural, culinary, built and other tourism.

The program is implemented by Appalachian State University in collaboration with NatureScapes, NC State University and local residents.

Business leaders as well as the public are invited to a presentation at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Robeson Community College, Chrestman Conference Room, 5160 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

For more information, contact Jesa Valle at: [email protected] / (984) 272-9776.

Objectives

– Develop multi-night itineraries that connect sites in your region to strengthen the overall tourism product mix, keep visitors in the community longer, increase spending & make it easier for travelers to visit.

– Enhance, innovate and scale the tourism experiences offered within your region, working with new and existing tourism providers.

– Strengthen tourism economies, skills that stimulate entrepreneurship, grow businesses and create/retain jobs.

– Tell the stories your region, your communities, and individual tourism sites Integrate sustainability practices into the region’s tourism experiences.