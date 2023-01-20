If you are a Christian, there is one thing that should be the authoritative standard for your faith, one thing that ranks above every confession, creed or set of doctrine and that is holy scripture. This idea is one of the central ideas of the Reformation and is often referred to as “sola scriptura,” or “scripture alone.”

Now, the doctrine of sola scriptura does not mean that we never look to other things for understanding, only that in the end it is only scripture that is, as my own confession of faith (Baptist Faith and Message, or BF&M) states, “the supreme standard by which all human conduct, creeds, and religious opinions should be tried.”

This is also what we call the authority of scripture. There are always those that think that their own reason or experience should or could be the standard by which “human conduct, creeds, and religions opinions” ought to be judged. These folks often take something, these days often it has to do with sexuality, and hold it up and say, “well, I know that this should be OK because God would not be unloving. After all, God is Love, right?”

And now, these folks have worked themselves into a problem, because the question is, “How do you know that about God?” The only answer that we can have is that scripture shows us who God is, as it is His revelation to us.

Take the idea expressed above, that “God is love.” The person would be right, in the fact that scripture states “God is love.” This is one part of 1 John 4:16, but it is only one part. The totality of the verse reads: “And we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and the one who remains in love remains in God, and God remains in him.”

We can see that already, in trying to appeal to scripture to make a point, this person has taken three words in English and removed them from not only the greater context of the whole of John’s argument but even from the context of the verse in which those three words are found.

Then there is also the fact that in an attempt to show that scripture is not authoritative, an appeal to scripture, mainly that “God is love” has been made. I would argue that the fact that God is love and acts out of love for us is not something that is available to us through universal reason, rather it is an element of divine revelation that we only know through scripture. After all, this idea that God acts out of love and care for his creation is not something that is found in the religions of the word and is fairly limited to the Abrahamic tradition generally, and Christianity particularly.

Without a universal, external standard by which to judge “conduct, creeds, and…opinions” we are left merely with our own opinions which means that we are simply creating an idol in our own image. I would offer that if the God you worship always agrees with you and never asks you to change, you are not in fact worshiping God, but rather are worshiping an image of yourself. After all, in writing to Timothy, Paul inspired as he was by the Holy Spirit, states, “All Scripture is inspired by God and is profitable for teaching, for rebuking, for correcting, for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 3:16-17

We see here what it is that scripture is supposed to do. It is supposed to teach us, but also to call us out when we fall short. It is there to correct us when we fail to meet the standard, but also it is there to train us and help us grow in Christlikeness and holiness. But why? Why should we want scripture to do these things for and to us? The answer is there in verse 17: so that we may be complete. Until we allow scripture to teach, rebuke, correct, and train us, we are incomplete, missing something. So, this year, as you seek God, pick up scripture and start there as “it is a perfect treasure of divine instruction (BF&M).”

Points to consider:

1) Is scripture the primary tool you use to understand and discern God’s character and will? If not, why not and what is?

2) Do you think it is important to have an objective standard when trying to learn about God?

3) Name something in scripture that makes you uncomfortable. Are you allowing scripture to define your understanding or are you trying to make scripture conform to your opinion?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at s.carter.mcneese@fairmontfirstbaptistchurch.org.