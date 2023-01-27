As I believe I’ve mentioned in this space, the first 90 days of 2023 our congregation is reading through the entirety of the New Testament together.

As a part of that, all of my preaching and teaching these first three months will be coming from the sections that we have read that week. We are now in the Gospel of Luke, and this past Wednesday we looked at the section of Luke 4 where Jesus teaches in the synagogue and is rejected by the “hometown crowd” as it were.

“Hometown crowds” can be fickle, especially if they think that you have forsaken them for someone else. I will never forget watching the first Red Sox-Yankees game in Boston after Johnny Damon, who had been the beloved face of the Red Sox franchise, went to play for the Yankees.

I am still shocked that the boos did not bring down the Green Monster, the iconic left field wall at the Red Sox’s Fenway Park. Damon had been seen as the soul of the Red Sox on their 2004 World Series run, during which they finally crushed the “curse of the Bambino,” and won their first World Series in 86 years. But all of the goodwill Damon had built up in his four years in Boston vanished the moment that he put on the hated pinstripes of the Sox’s chief rivals.

What we see in Luke 4 is not terribly dissimilar. Jesus is just returning to Galilee after his experience at the Jordon where he was baptized by his cousin John. This was followed by a 40-day fast in the wilderness where the gospels tell us he was tempted directly by Satan himself. Upon his return to Galilee, Luke tells us that Jesus “was teaching in their synagogues, being praised by everyone.” — Luke 4:15

Note two things here. First, Luke is already starting to differentiate Jesus and his teaching and message from that and those who sit in the synagogues; he notes that the synagogues that Jesus teaches belong to him, not to God, but to the people. Jesus is separated from them in some way already at this point. Second, note that Luke tells us that everyone was praising Jesus. The people like what they are hearing and want to hear more.

It is now that Luke tells us that, as usual, Jesus attends the synagogue in Nazareth one sabbath. For reasons that Luke does not tell us, the men of the synagogue want to hear Jesus’ teaching, so they hand him the scroll of the prophet Isaiah. Is it possible that the men of Jesus’ hometown had heard that he had been teaching in other synagogues in Galilee and wanted to hear for themselves? Possibly.

We do know from Luke 4:23 that they had heard something of Jesus’ ministry elsewhere in the region. Jesus then reads from a portion of Isaiah, what we now call Isaiah 61:1-2. This passage, understood to be about the Messiah, states that the messiah, the anointed one, will proclaim good news to the poor, release to the captives, sight to the blind, and set free the oppressed.

Even when Jesus follows up the reading by stating “Today as you listen, this Scripture has been fulfilled” (Luke 4:21), the men of the synagogue are “amazed at his gracious words” and “[speak] well of him” (Luke 4:22). In truth, they hardly bat an eye at Jesus’ claim to be the Messiah.

Jesus continues, however, and it is then that tempers flare. Jesus reminds his hearers of two stories from the nation’s past. The first is about the prophet Elijah and the second is about Elisha. In both these stories, God-chosen ones reject and turn from him, and it is “outsiders” that show faith an trust in God and are thus rewarded.

The men gathered in the synagogue do not care if Jesus proclaims himself messiah, they care only when he dares to suggest that someone other than them might be brought into the Kingdom of God. It is this suggestion that causes them to rise up, and for the first time in Luke’s gospel, attempt to kill Jesus.

The scandal of the gospel is not that the Messiah comes with good news for the poor, or to release the captives. Rather the scandal is that he comes not just for this group, or that group, but for all that would call him Lord and place their trust in him. This is what scandalized the synagogue in Nazareth and it scandalizes still.

Points to consider:

— Read Isaiah 61:1-2. Note that Jesus ends his reading before the end of verse 2. Why do you think that is?

— Read the stories of Elijah and Elisha in 1 Kings 17 and 2 Kings 5. How might being familiar with these stories impact how you understand Jesus’ words in Luke 4.

— What are some ways that people, including people in the church, are still scandalized by the gospel?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at s.carter.mcneese@fairmontfirstbaptistchurch.org.