PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been awarded nearly $1 million in federal funding to help address students’ basic need deficits, which studies have shown create obstacles to academic success and career readiness.

UNCP was among only 14 universities nationwide to receive a competitive grant through the fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE), which aims to improve higher education opportunities and outcomes for students from underrepresented communities.

The $935,922 grant will be spread over three years.

Funds will be used to assist students’ needs with food, housing, transportation and childcare.

“The grant is going to support student success in various ways,” said Christie Poteet, associate dean of students. “Not only will it meet an immediate financial need, but it will also support students in their career and professional development.”

The project will target underserved students who meet eligibility requirements and provide them with opportunities for paid internships, professional development, direct financial assistance, access to basic needs resources and enhanced career readiness.

Poteet said the program will offer 60 paid internships and approximately 50 basic need grants to students each academic year. Any enrolled student is eligible to apply for these funds and can request up to $500.

Funds will also be used to hire two full-time staff to support the Career Center and CARE Resource Center. The CARE center will partner with community-based agencies to provide support services to meet students’ needs related to financial literacy, housing, childcare, transportation, personal wellness and general community support.

The Basic Needs Grant Program is designed to empower students to meet their academic and professional goals while increasing their overall sense of belonging at the university.

“Engaging students in experiential learning opportunities like internships is a high-impact practice that supports student success, retention, belonging, and persistence and prepares students for careers beyond graduation,” Poteet added. “We are excited to be able to meet students’ needs in this innovative and developmental way.”

The grant resulted from a team effort that included Poteet, Sandy Jacobs, director of the Office of Community and Civic Engagement, Parker Watson, associate director for Experiential Learning, Dr. Lawrence Locklear, director of the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity and Todd Allen, director of New Student Programs.

Mark Locklear is the public communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]