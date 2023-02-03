Last week, after this column had already gone into the editor, a collection of videos were released by the authorities in Memphis, Tennesse of the death of Tyre Nichols.

If you have not seen the video, I would encourage you to not seek them out. They, not unlike the videos of the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, are horrifying in their brutality. While I am glad they were released in the sense of transparency, no human being can watch the death of another and not have it fundamentally change them and without it doing damage to their soul.

Even before the videos came out, authorities across the United States were bracing for protests, demonstrations, and, unfortunately, the possibility of riots. Also, again before the videos were even published, there were those that were demanding that pastors and Christians take one “side” or the other. My Twitter feed was full of comments along the lines of “If your preacher doesn’t preach for justice for Tyre Nichols on Sunday, find a new church.”

In total honesty, I am a bit allergic to anyone other than the Holy Spirit telling me what can, cannot, or even have to preach, so I do not respond well to these sorts of demands. Every time something like this happens, there are those who demand that we, the Church, the Bride of Christ, pick one side or the other.

All too often recently we have been told that we must either, “back the blue” or proclaim that “black lives matter,” as if, first these were the only two options and second, that these two statements were contradictions of each other. As believers, however, we are to look not to the culture around us and the evening news to determine what we are to do and how we are to respond to senseless violence like this. Rather, we are called to look to Jesus and ask us that question that every youth group kid from the 90s learned: What Would Jesus Do?

We do not always have an answer to that, but in this particular situation, we happen to have a story in Luke that shows us exactly how Jesus would respond in a situation like this. In Luke 13 we see that while Jesus has been teaching the crowds, “some people came and reported to him about the Galileans whose blood Pilate had mixed with their sacrifices.” — Luke 13:1 .

We are not totally sure what this refers to, but it probably is in reference to an incident where the people, protesting Pilate’s use of the temple tax to build a new water supply for the city, are attacked and some killed by undercover Roman soldiers in the temple complex. So we have a group of people protesting that are wrongly attacked and, contrary to the orders of Pilate, killed by the “powers that be.”

It is clear from the context that the people want Jesus to take a side. They want him, some might even expect him, to lead his own demonstration down to Jerusalem against Rome and Pilate to protest the killing of these folks. There is a second side that Jesus himself references in the text. This is a group of people that want to see Jesus blame the dead for their death, proclaiming them sinners deserving of death.

Can you see how this dynamic is reflected in our contemporary conversations? We are often told that our two choices are uncritical adoption of the viewpoint of the protestors or an almost knee-jerk attack against the character of the deceased.

Over and over, we are presented with these two choices as if they are the only two. So, when presented with these two choices which does Jesus pick? Does he march against Pilate or does he condemn the sinfulness of the dead?

In a move that surprises no one, Jesus does neither. As is so often the case in the gospels, Jesus refuses to be forced into one category or the other. Instead, he points to a higher good, that of repentance. “No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all perish as well.” — Luke 13:5.

Repentance is the inner conviction desire to turn away from sin and back to God. This is the call. Jesus understands, better than any other human being ever, that the ultimate human problem is sin, a problem that can only be solved through repentance. Jesus reminds us that, as Matthew 5 tells us “the sun [rises] on the evil and the good, and [it] rain[s] on the righteous and the unrighteous.” — Matthew 5:45.

When we are confronted with the sinfulness and brokenness of the world, we are tempted to pick a side, to loudly declare for one or the other. We need to remember, however, that what Jesus does in moments like this is call all parties to repentance, to turn from sin and death and back the Lord of Life, the sovereign God of the universe. It is only then that we will demonstrate the fruit of a life with God, and be spared getting plucked out by our roots and removed from the Lord’s vineyard (Luke 13:6-9).

Points to consider:

1) Why do you think the world is so desperate for us to pick one side or the other?

2) What does it mean to you that Jesus’ first response to a story about the death of people in the temple is to call people to repentance?

3) In Luke 13:6-9 Jesus gives a parable about a fig tree needing to show fruit. What does the fruit of repentance look like?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]