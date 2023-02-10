I debated whether to write this column this week.

I am a firm believer in the idea that the best thing that we can do as believers the overwhelming majority of the time is to study, apply and preach God’s Word and not get wrapped up in all of the junk that is happening in culture.

This is what I attempt to do in this space every week. To point you to the Word, and give you the tools to study it and preach it to your friends, family and neighbors. This week, however, I am not sure that I am able to do that.

Something happened on Sunday night that has just captured my heart and I am unable to move on from it. As you might be aware, last Sunday evening the Grammy awards were broadcast on network television. Billed as the most important night in music, the award show has lost its luster in recent years as streaming and the digital revolution has fractured the music market, creating a situation where there is little common musical experience anymore.

The awards, however, are still watched by many and are a good indication of what the mainstream, secular music industry is promoting and celebrating.

In the middle of the show on Sunday, which I will briefly remind you is still the Lord’s Day, there was a performance by a singer from England by the name of Sam Smith. This performance was of his song “Unholy” which was nominated for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” an award it subsequently won.

You may or not be familiar with this song, but I guarantee that your kids and grandkids are as it is a popular “sound” for use on the app TikTok. The performance of this song on Sunday evening included Mr. Smith dressing up as Satan, the entire arena being turned into a depiction of hell, and a scantily clad young woman presented as demons and writhing around Mr. Smith in gestures of adoration and worship.

Mr. Smith’s co-performer was also present, a German performer who performs under the name Kim Petras. Petras was born as a male but was medically “transitioned” to a so-called female as young as 13 years old.

The song itself is a celebration of a man engaging in all sorts of sexually deviant behavior at a “body shop” (I will leave it to your imagination as to what exactly a “body shop” is, but it doesn’t have anything to do with cars). As you might well imagine, the song, the performers (Mr. Smith himself is same-sex attracted), and the performance itself caused quite a stir. Here, on network television, was the uplifting of satanism, all while we are being told that it is right, sexy, and cool to be “Unholy.”

It is important to note that when Satan comes to Adam and Eve in the garden, He does not try to get them to worship him as a God. Rather, he knows that he will be served if he can get Adam and Eve to replace God with themselves.

In Genesis 3:4, Satan says, “…when you eat of it your eyes will be opened and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” This is what true Satanism is, to take God off His throne and replace Him with ourselves, thinking that we have the wisdom to know right from wrong, good from evil.

So, while the performance of Mr. Smith and Petras on Sunday might have been campy and supposedly offered up as “tongue in cheek,” it was truer than either Smith or Petras knew. What that performance, the song itself, and even the lives and self-proclaimed identities of the performers celebrates and promotes is an utter worship of the self, a centering of oneself, one’s desires, and one’s “identities” in the place both in our lives and in our culture where only God has a right to be.

As such, it was a true and proper moment of pure Satan worship.

There are some that might tell you that we in the church need to be careful in our proclamations against culture. After all, they will say, people are turned off by us telling them that their favorite song of the year is killing their soul. And to an extent, perhaps they are right.

We are called to go to where the people are and engage with them. There was a time, however, when the Church was the driver of the culture. We were the patrons of the arts. As culture has secularized, that is no longer the case. We are increasingly living in a re-paganized culture, and we must acknowledge and adjust accordingly.

In John 15:19 Jesus tells his disciples “If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own. However, because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of it, the world hates you.” Christian, it is OK to be hated by the world. As we proclaim the truth of God in our increasingly pagan culture, we will be hated. Let us “detest evil; cling to what is good” (Romans 12:9), and in the process, we will declare the glory and holiness of God to all the world.

Points to consider:

1.) What are some ways that you place yourself in the place in your life where God should be?

2.) How should a Christian faithfully engage with the culture?

3.) We often state we are called to “be in the world but not of the world.” In a situation like we have discussed here, how might that apply?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]