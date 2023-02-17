As I believe I have mentioned in this space, our congregation is reading through the entirety of the New Testament in the first 90 days of the year.

This week we started Acts. When we go to read Acts, we would do well to remember that this is the continuation of the story that Luke starts in his gospel account. Scholars often refer to Luke-Acts as really one narrative.

Luke starts with the story of Jesus’ birth and continues to tell of the early days of Jesus’ ministry until, in Luke 9:51, He “set his face towards Jerusalem” as King James phrases it. From that moment until the triumphal entry on Palm Sunday in Luke 19, Jesus is on his way to Jerusalem, and thus to the cross.

The centerpiece of the Luke-Acts narrative is the time in Jerusalem and thus the cross and empty tomb. Luke ends with everyone in Jerusalem and Acts begins there, and the folks stay in Jerusalem until Luke 8 when persecution begins to scatter the church and they begin to live out Jesus’ command in Acts 1:8, “you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

Before we get to that scattering, however, there is the event that occurs in Acts 2, what we often refer to as Pentecost because it occurs during the Jewish festival of the same name. Pentecost happens 50 days after Passover, meaning it has been 50 or so days since the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus.

We are told by Luke that all of Jesus’ followers are together in one place. We have seen them choose an apostle to replace Judas Iscariot at the end of chapter one. It seems that they are in a moment of uncertainty and waiting. They know that something is going to happen. Jesus had, after all, promised to send the Holy Spirit (1:8), but they are all together and waiting.

Suddenly, the air is alive with noise, the sound of a rushing wind. I imagine it sounded not unlike a full-force hurricane or even a tornado. Regardless, it is loud because it attracts the attention of the people around them. Others who have gathered in Jerusalem for the festival, and Luke tells us they are from all over the Roman Empire, come to see what the noise and commotion is about.

As they arrive, they are amazed to hear, each of them, the gospel for the first time in their native language. Of course, there are doubters in the crowd, those who say that it is just “new wine.” There is something happening right now on the campuses of several colleges across the region.

Last week, after a normally scheduled chapel service at Asbury College in Kentucky, students just didn’t leave, staying to pray, sing, confess, and study the Bible. This week we have seen similar things happen at Lee University and Samford University.

There are those that are trying to discern if these are “legitimate” revivals or not, and I will admit that there is much that we still do not know. We don’t know what the long-term ripples of this event will be. We don’t know how long it will go on, in fact by the time you read this it may be over. We don’t know if this revival fire will spread to other campuses and into churches.

By this point, however, I am inclined to say based on what I have read and the testimony of Godly men that I trust, that this is the real thing, not show or spectacle, as too many “revivals” can be, but a genuine outpouring of the Holy Spirit. On thing that we know, is that while this was spontaneous and not “engineered,” as so many faux-“revivals” are, it was long prayed for by the faculty, staff, and students of Asbury.

True revival cannot be engineered and isn’t built around the personality of a preacher or evangelist. It takes a deep view of conversion, understanding that it isn’t up to the individual but is fully reliant on the sovereignty of God. True revival isn’t concerned with production quality and doesn’t engage in emotional manipulation. No, true revival, true awakening, only comes through the power of the Holy Spirit after God’s people have prepared and humbled themselves in prayer and supplication before the Throne of Grace.

Another thing I know is that our nation and world are in desperate need of exactly this type of revival and awakening. So, I ask this of you. Please pray for the students at Asbury and at colleges around the country. Pray that the ripples and embers of this revival fire would be felt and experienced across our nation and unto the very ends of the earth. Pray that the sweet, humble spirit of this movement of God would not be hijacked by charlatans and hucksters. Finally, pray for revival, awakening, and renewal in our community and in our local churches. May we see the Spirit be poured out here as it has been there. Pray that this is merely the beginning of God’s work in our broken and lost land. Pray, brothers and sisters, and then pray some more. Pray prayers steeped in and formed by scripture. Pray. Pray. Pray. Maranatha. Come, Lord Jesus.

Points to consider:

— In Acts the repentance of non-believers does not come until after the renewal and revival of believers (see Acts 2:37-40). Why do you think this is?

— Peter’s response to those that ask what they should do was “repent and be baptized.” Is this the first response you give to people? Why or why not?

— If revival and awakening were to break out in Robeson county this week, what would that look like for our community?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]