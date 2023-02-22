PEMBROKE — The Career Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is teaming up with JCPenney to host the annual ‘Suit-Up’ event taking place 3-6 p.m. on March 26 at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

The event allows a private shopping experience where students, alumni, faculty and staff can receive up to 60% off professional clothing. JCPenney will be offering additional promotions in its portrait studio and salon.

A three-piece Worthington business suit that Aspen Andersson purchased her freshman year gave her the self-confidence she needed in an interview for the UVA Law Roadmap Scholars Initiative summer internship program at the University of Virginia School of Law. Andersson, a junior pre-law student, was accepted and plans to return to UVA this summer.

“At the time, I didn’t have any business professional clothing, so I was excited to have something to wear and feel confident going into the interview,” she said. “When my confidence is high, it helps my passion shine through so the people I’m speaking to hear my passion and feel it.”

The ‘Suit-Up’ event will feature music, entertainment, food, raffles and a resource fair. Students will also have an opportunity to network with employers. An online option will be available. Students can text UNCPEMBROKE to 67292 to access the discounts. Additionally, the Career Center will raffle off $50 ‘suit scholarships’ to offset the cost of purchasing professional attire.

The Career Center has partnered with the Office for Community & Civic Engagement to provide transportation for students. To reserve a spot on the shuttle, email [email protected]