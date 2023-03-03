LUMBERTON — Ready, set, read! Many of Robeson Community College’s faculty, staff and students took part in the ‘Read Across America’ initiative celebrating the joy of reading and the birthday of the beloved author, Dr. Seuss.

The initiative aims to encourage young children to develop a love of reading. Reading is an activity that everyone can enjoy – whether it’s reading fictional classics that build your imagination or non-fiction that can help an individual gain knowledge about various topics.

Dr. Phoebe Chavis-Harris, the director of the Education program, led RCC’s involvement in Read Across America along with Education Instructor, Kathryn Carmichael.

“We participate in this every year in the county, people from all parts of the community go out and read,” stated Carmichael. “It’s done nationwide…the week is dedicated to motivating children to read, to get children excited about reading, and to promote the importance of literacy.”

Students Yasmine Flores, Beatriz Cortes, Summer Bullard, and Bernise Flores read to children at Pembroke Shining Stars Preschool and Pembroke Elementary, giving them a preview of what to expect, as they pursue a career in education. The invitation to read was extended by Summer Chavis-Jackson, a teacher at Shining Stars.

Students also had a chance to meet previous graduates from the Education program, RCC Alums Miranda Lowery Jones, a teacher assistant for the Public Schools of Robeson County, and Selethia Oxendine, a PSRC teacher.

Also tagging along with the Education Department was Dr. Kenneth Bowen, the director of Institutional Research.

“Encouraging literacy among our youth is a passion of mine,” Bowen said. “I greatly enjoyed seeing the students smile and hearing their comments and questions throughout my time reading to them. It is very evident that our children have the desire to learn, and it is our job to support them and help them in their journey of academic growth and success.”

Studies have shown that reading not only makes you smarter, but it can also make you healthier.

It has been discovered that reading lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, improves brain activity, and can even fight symptoms of depression. Reading regularly has even been shown to slow

down cognitive decline, so that’s yet another reason why it’s so critical to get kids interested in reading early, as it will help them throughout their lifetime in their academic studies, in gaining employment, and in staying healthy.

So, pick up a book today and take a moment to read, and read to your children. It’s just what the doctor ordered, Dr. Suess that is.

An eight-week introductory class in early childhood education is slated to begin March 13. If you are interested in registering or in learning more about the Education programs at Robeson Community College, please contact Dr. Phoebe Chavis-Harris at (910) 272-3448 or [email protected]

