I hate to say that any one book of scripture is more important than another. After all, all scripture is God-breathed, inspired by the Holy Spirit and given to us “for teaching, for rebuking, for correcting, for training in righteousness,” 2 Timothy 3:16.

Yet, Romans seems to hold a special place in both the canon of scripture and in the broad swath of Church history. It was reading Romans that led to the conversion of Augustine of Hippo, one of the most important of the Church Fathers, as well as Luther’s conversion and the conversion of John Wesley, as well as countless others. Romans is Paul at his peak. Written later in the career of the missionary, Romans stands alone among Paul’s writings in laying out a comprehensive and systematic explanation of the gospel and its outworking in the life of the believer.

If Romans is important in a special way, then either chapter of Romans is a standout itself. Baptist pastor and theologian John Piper has described Romans 8 as a “beautiful, glorious mansion” with many rooms in which we can spend hours, days, or even years in study.

The room in which I’d like us to spend a few moments this week, is the room that we find built on either side around one of the most famous verses from Romans, Romans 8:28: “We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” This is one of those verses that we see printed on coffee mugs and signs at Hobby Lobby, one of those verses that folks cite as their “life verse,” or list on their social media profile. All too often, however, when we see this scripture it is ripped from the context in which we find it in Romans. It is, to continue the metaphor that Piper gave us, a wonderful piece of furniture that has been removed from the room it is supposed to be in.

If we want to really understand the beauty of Romans 8:28, we need to back up at least to Romans 8:18. This is where Paul starts developing the ideas that will culminate in verse 28. Romans 8:18 says, “For I consider that the suffering s of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is going to be revealed to us.” See, Paul doesn’t start with the glory, even though he is pointing to it from the beginning. Indeed he starts with the “sufferings of this present time.”

There is this idea out there, and I am not sure where it comes from, that once you become a Christian all of your suffering, troubles and pain are going to simply go away. This just isn’t the case. In fact, scripture is clear, Jesus himself is clear that for the believer there may be great suffering and trials and tribulation.

There is no promise in scripture to be saved from the tribulations of this life. Again, consider Paul and all of the trials that he had in his life and ministry. He was stoned, shipwrecked, run out of town, imprisoned and eventually, he was executed. Or, of course, Jesus Himself who was tortured, beaten and crucified. There are going to be trials of this life, real trials, real sufferings, but Paul lets us know that they are nothing, they absolutely pale in comparison to the Glory that we will see when we come into the presence of the Lord.

As Paul continues to develop this idea we see him reference groanings three times. The first is when he says in verse 22 that “the whole creation has been groaning together with labor pains until now.” When, through Adam, sin entered the world, it did not just affect humanity, but all of creation. Through human sin we have allowed all sorts of sufferings to enter into God’s perfect creation. The Sin of Adam did not just break humanity’s relationship with God, but it was so total as to break all of creation’s relationship with God as well. This means that all of creation groans to see new life, new creation, perfected and redeemed creation, come.

Then Paul, in the next verse, tells us that we groan, while we wait for “adoption, the redemption of our bodies” (8:23). It is not just creation that seeks a renewed relationship with the Creator, but us as well. There is so much in our lives that is the result of our longing for reconnection with the Father, a reconnection that can only occur if we are adopted back into the family of God through the blood of Christ.

Finally, in verse 26 Paul tells that the Holy Spirit Himself groans with us and that His groaning is intercession for us with the Father. This intercession is not for what we think we want, but for what we truly need, which is the will of God (8:27).

It is only now that Paul tells us that “all things work together for good of those who love God and who are called according to his purpose” (8:28). This working to the good is something that comes through suffering, groaning, and as a reflection not of our will and desires, but of the will and wisdom of the Father.

Points to consider:

1) Why do you think Romans 8:28 is so beloved?

2) Are there other verses that we need to make sure we leave them in there “room” of context in order to truly understand them? What are some examples?

3) Does it give you peace or something else to know that your “good” isn’t going to be worked out according to your desires but according to the will of God?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]