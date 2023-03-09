RED SPRINGS — Highlander academy has released its honor rolls for the fourth period of the 2022-23 academic school year.

Students who make the Headmistress’ Honor Roll must receive an 93 average or above.

On the roll are:

Third grade: Daylon Locklear, Red Springs; David Rogers, Red Springs; and Jameson Smith, Raeford;

Fourth grade: Adria Graham, Red Springs; Ellie Hunt, Lumberton; and Jacob Hunter, Red Springs;

Fifth grade: Aiden Melton, Red Springs;

Seventh grade: Tanner Abendroth, Red Springs; Takoda Locklear, Red Springs; Makayla Mitchel, Lumberton; Jasmyne Penn, Red Springs; and Alana Sampson, Lumberton;

Eighth grade: Stevie Williams, Red Springs;

Ninth grade: Melisse Casanova, Pembroke; Kaelyn McInnis, Red Springs; and Lamees Sarama, Raeford;

10th grade: Wyatt Locklear, Red Springs;

11th grade: Amarion Brite, Red Springs; Kris Davis, Red Springs; Amran Hussein, Maxton; John Jordan, Laurinburg; and Mohammed Sarama, Raeford;

12th grade: Marin Pfeifer, Red Springs; and Ethan Quick, Red Springs.

Students must have an average of 86 to 92 to be included on the Honor Roll.

On the roll are:

Fourth grade: Dayami Contreras, Red Springs; and Lily Strickland, Red Springs;

Fifth grade: Liam Lusk, Raeford; and Naiyana Ransom, Red Springs;

Sixth grade: Vicente Dominquez, Lumberton; Brandon Oxendine, St. Pauls; Alyssa Parnell, Red Springs; and Mousa Sarama, Raeford;

Seventh grade: Gio Contreras, Red Springs; Nolan Hammonds, Red Springs; Yvie Kennedy-Street, St. Pauls; Lavonia Ransom, Red Springs; and Jayden Stutts, Red Springs;

Eigth grade: Trinity Abendroth, Red Springs; Aiyana Chavis, Red Springs; and Andres Menenses, Red Springs;

Ninth grade: Hunter Chavis, Red Springs; Alaney Locklear, Red Springs; Presley Locklear, Red Springs; Kaleb 10th grade: Tegan Abendroth, Red Springs;

11th grade: Alexzander Hussein, Maxton;

12th grade: and Barenda Govan, Red Springs.