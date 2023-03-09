LUMBERTON — Lumberton Senior High School recently hosted the Sandhills regional quiz bowl tournament.

Nine PSRC schools were represented in this regional tournament, which was also a qualifying tournament for the state championship scheduled to take place on March 18 in West End.

The team from Lumberton Junior High School is going to the state championships along with 11 other teams throughout North Carolina. Team members Ibrahim Abumohsen, Candise Bickerstaff, and Bella Miray amassed a 6-1 record on their way to a second-place finish in this past weekend’s quiz bowl regionals.

Abumohsen scored a total of 44 regular tossups, and 12 “power” tossups to win the tournament MVP award for the Middle School division.

PSRC Early College High School also finished in second in their division. The team was comprised of the dynamic duo of Daniel Zeng and Erik Ansin

The following teams also participated in the tournament: Lumberton Senior High School, third place; Purnell Swett High School, fourth place; Oxendine Elementary School, Seventh place; Union Chapel and Oxendine Elementary Schools, tied for sixth place; Deep Branch Elementary School, fifth place; Albritton Middle School, fourth place; St. Pauls Middle School, third place; and West Pine Middle School, first place.