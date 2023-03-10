LUMBERTON — Lumberton FFA Chapter members recently brought home top state awards in the Agricultural Sales Career Development Event held at the University of Mount Olive and will compete at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in late October.

Recently, members of the Lumberton FFA Chapter competed in various Career Development Events at the State Level hosted by the University of Mount Olive.

The team won first place in the Agricultural Sales Senior Division. These members will move to the national level in late October to compete at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo.

Team members included Micah Locklear, Ivey Nolley, Allie Hendren, and Kamryn McInnis. Locklear was the highest-scoring individual in the state.

The Agricultural Sales Career Development Event aims to provide an individual with the basic skills to take advantage of the career opportunities offered in the sales field.

“This was an amazing experience and it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I am so proud of my team and can’t wait to compete in Indy!” said Lumberton FFA Chapter Vice President Ivey Nolley.

Members took home second place in the Agricultural Sales Junior Division, ranking first in the region. Team members included Gavin Merlo, Brittlyn Stubbs, Jasmine Wynn, and Aeryona Willoughby. Gavin was the second highest-scoring individual in the Junior Division.

The Marketing Plan Career Development Event is designed for FFA members to develop, practice, and demonstrate skills needed in seeking employment in the agricultural industry.

Lumberton FFA members placed fourth for their Marketing Plan, but ranked first in the region. Team members included Taylor Chance, Anna Beth Cox, and Emilea Hutchinson.

The Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development Event provides competition that fosters information assimilation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills necessary to successfully manage a farm or pursue farm business management careers.

Farm Business Management Team Members included Brook Higley, Cheyanne Hunt, Laiken Wilcox, Lilliana Galicia, and Maria Maurisio.

“We are very proud of our students and their hard work,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“In October, the Lumberton FFA Chapter brought home two national awards from the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. Competing once again at the national level in October is such an accomplishment for these students and their advisers,” Williamson said. “These events provide our students with opportunities to showcase their skills and put their education into action. There are no limits to what these students can accomplish and we believe they are beginning to understand that. Congratulations, students, we wish you all the best!”

Jessica Horne is the chief communication officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She can be reached at [email protected]