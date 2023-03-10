CHARLOTTE — Two Robeson County students are among the 20 recipients of the 20th Annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship Award.

The number of recipients increased this year from 15 to 20 in recognition of the program’s 20th year of awarding $2,500 scholarships. Additionally, a half scholarship honorable mention was also awarded.

Belle Merlo, of Lumberton Senior High School; and Aiyana Oxendine, Fairmont High School each were awarded $2,500 through the program which provides high school seniors an opportunity to win a competitive scholarship toward their college education.

As of this year, the scholarship program has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to various students.

The 2022 applicant class represents a variety of ethnic and cultural communities, according to the firm. Paired with their firsthand observations of addiction and impaired driving within Charlotte and surrounding area communities, applicants were to provide invaluable insights into unlocking preventative solutions. This is the first year that billboard designs were selected as winners along with essays, pamphlets and Tik Tok presentations.

“On behalf of the entire DeMayo Law team, I want to congratulate each winner for his/her exceptional commitment to academic excellence, extracurricular participation, and unparalleled insights into drunk driving prevention. I deeply appreciate your patience as our Scholarship Committee evaluated an unprecedented number of outstanding submissions. We wish you continued success in your future academic and professional goals,” said Michael A. DeMayo, CEO and founder.