A little less than a year ago, I was introduced to the modern hymn “He Will Hold Me Fast.”

The first two verses were originally written by Ada Habershon some years ago, while the third verse and tune were written by Matt Merker in 2013 while Mr. Merker was on staff at Capitol Hill Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. As soon as I heard it for the first time, led by Mr. Merker at the Together for the Gospel conference last April, I absolutely fell in love with it, to the point that it was one of my most played songs on Apple Music last year, and is on track to be there year as well.

I will not reproduce all of the lyrics here, but the chorus is this: “He will hold me fast/He will hold me fast/For my Savior loves me so/He will hold me fast.”

The entire hymn is an ode to the love that God has for us and that He will, no matter what, hold fast to those whom “He saves [and] are his delight.”

For those of us that grew up with the pernicious and false notion that it is possible to lose our salvation, that our salvation was accomplished not by the work of God through Christ and therefore could not be lost, but was accomplished by our own will and desire to “give our heart to Jesus” knowing that God will hold onto me and not let me go is a great comfort.

The book of Jude is only 25 verses and the last two are, to me, among the most comforting in all of scripture: “Now to him who is able to protect you from stumbling and to make you stand in the presence of his glory, without blemish and with great joy, to the only God our Savior, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, power, and authority before all time, now and forever. Amen.”

There are two ideas here, one nestled inside the other. The first starts the verses: “Now to him…” and concludes with “be glory, be glory, majesty, power, and authority before all time, now and forever. Amen.” This is such a powerful reminder that we are called, in all things, to glorify Him who is worthy of glory, and Him alone as He alone is worthy of Glory.

The other idea that is nestled in that, is who exactly this One that is worthy of glory is, and a little bit of why He is worthy. We are told that He is able to protect us from stumbling. It is His power, glory and holiness that saves us from the tripwires of sin, not ourselves. Of course, there is still a need on our part to seek to kill the sin in our lives, but apart from Him and His power, we are powerless to do it.

We can kill the sin in our lives, but only because He gives us His power by which to do it. He also gives us the power, authority, and righteousness to stand “without blemish and with great joy” in front of the Throne of Grace, not fundamentally as a sinner, although we are certainly that, but as an adopted child of God, robed in the righteousness of Christ.

I was thinking of this hymn late last night. With our toddler, we are in the midst of the 18-24 month sleep regression. Our sweet little boy that was such a good sleeper now is waking in the middle of the night screaming and crying and refusing to go back to sleep. Just about the only thing that we can do is hold him until he goes back to sleep, sometimes, very much against his will.

Last night was one of those nights. There I was, holding him, not letting him go, while he fought and struggled and resisted the very love and care I was trying to give him. While I have oft thought that God holding us fast was simply not letting go of us to fall again into sin and death, I realized last night that God also holds us when we are upset, lashing out even at him, and refusing to see that what He is asking of us, to rest in Him, is for our own good and health. As my son tossed, turned, wailed, lashed out, and fought me, I wondered how many times in my life has God held me fast to His heart, His own child, begging me to simply rest in Him, and I have fought Him every step of the way.

My prayer for you, this day, is that you would know that God holds you fast, that once in His grace you cannot fall from it, that if your faith is a gift from God, as all true faith is, it cannot fail, and find rest in the arms of He that holds you, loves you, and sustains you.

Things to consider:

— Does it comfort you to know that you cannot lose your salvation?

— When was a time you fought against the loving embrace of God?

— Knowing that God protects us from stumbling, what does it mean that even after our salvation, we seek to rebel against Him and His goodness?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]