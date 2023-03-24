RALEIGH — The works of Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter is on display April 1-Aug. 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Carter has defined generations through her work in film and TV. Her art adds “dimensionality, flair, and culture” to the characters she envisions, giving power to the notable actors who wear her designs. Her vibrancy and attention to detail in costuming is integral to translating stories of race, politics, and culture to the big screen. From humble roots in Massachusetts, Carter has helped style the Afrofuturism movement for almost 40 years.

Creating pieces for films such as “Black Panther,” “Malcom X,” “Selma,” and “Do the Right Thing,” Carter has designed costumes for legends like Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Chadwick Boseman, Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.

In this exhibition, the NCMA displays more than 60 of Carter’s original garments while also showcasing her immersive process, historical research, and the attention to detail that imbues every project she brings to life.

Tickets range from $17 to $23 and can be purchased online at ncartmuseum.org. Discounts are available for college students, seniors and military.