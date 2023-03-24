The Parable of the Sower is one of the best-known parables in scripture.

It is found in all three synoptic Gospels — Matthew, Mark and Luke — but this week let us focus on the account in Luke 8:4-15.

Throughout the gospels, Jesus likes to teach using parables. These stories are told not to convey cold facts, but to teach and illustrate truth. Many of Jesus’ parables were about the Kingdom of God, but he also used them to teach about our faith.

In fact, right after Jesus tells this parable in Luke, his disciples ask him why it is that he uses parables. He responds that his use of parables is itself almost parable-like, that only those that understand His message and gospel will be able to really understand and be shaped by the parables.

In this particular parable, Jesus tells the story of a planter who goes out to plant. As he scatters the seed, some fall along the path and is trampled on, some fall on rocky ground and wither away, some fall among thorns and is choked, and some fall on good soil and produces a crop.

Not only does Jesus explain why he uses parables, but in this case, he explains it very directly.

The seed represents the word of God, He says, and the various types of soil represent the different types of people who hear the word.

The hard path represents those who hear the word but don’t understand it and Satan snatches away the message before it can take root in their hearts.

The rocky ground represents those who hear the word and receive it with joy but don’t have any roots, so they fall away when persecution or difficulty arises.

The thorny ground represents those who hear the word but are choked by the cares, riches, and pleasures of this life, so they don’t produce any fruit.

And finally, the good soil represents those who hear the word, understand it, and hold it fast in an honest and good heart, producing a crop with patience.

This is a warning to all of us to not to be like the first three types of soil, but to be fertile soil for the seed of the Word to fall into. We need to hear the word of God and allow it to take root in our hearts, producing fruit in our lives. How we do that can be seen in looking at the three negative examples as warnings.

The first, the hard path, are those who hear the word but don’t understand it. Are we taking the time we need to study and understand God’s word? We cannot just hear it and forget it. Rather, we must meditate on it and allow it to sink deep into our hearts. After all, Psalm 119:11 tells us to hide the Word in our heart. A seed will not germinate simply by lying on the surface but must be planted.

The second negative example is rocky ground. There are those who receive the word with joy but, like the first, do not put down good roots. We need to make sure that we have deep roots in God’s word. This means that we need to spend time reading and studying the Bible, praying, and seeking God’s face. When we have deep roots, like a storm-tossed longleaf pine we will be able to withstand the trials and difficulties of life.

Finally, the thorny ground represents those who are choked by the cares, riches, and pleasures of this life. We need to make sure that we do not allow the things of this world to distract us from God’s word. It is so easy to let the day-to-day cares and joys of this life encroach on us, choking out everything else. We become victims of the urgent and not all that important. We need to keep our focus on Him and seek first His kingdom and His righteousness.

The good soil represents those who hear the word, understand it, and hold it fast in an honest and good heart. This type of soil we need to be: intentional about hearing God’s word, understanding it, and applying it to our lives. When we do this, when we carefully tend the seed, the seed will bring forth fruit, because that is what seeds do, but that is another parable for another time.

The Parable of the Sower is a powerful reminder to us to hear God’s word, understand it, and apply it to our lives. We must not allow the cares, riches, and pleasures of this life to distract us, prevented from putting down deep, powerful roots able to keep us, well, rooted when the storms of life threaten us. When fruit is produced in our lives, it brings glory to God, so may we all strive to be good soil, holding fast to God’s word and producing fruit in our lives. Points to Consider:

1) Do you have a hard time understanding Jesus’ parables? Which is your favorite?

2) What does it mean to say that the Word of God is a seed? What do seeds do?

3) What kind of soil have your felt like this week? What can you do to feel like and be good soil?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]