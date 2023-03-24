Cornerstone Community Church

— Address: 702 Dunn Road, Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Roosevelt Scott

— Phone: 910-740-9840

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; and Sunday Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Evangelistic service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m.; and children and youth meet, Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

— Established: 1999

— Denomination: Baptist

— Congregation: 145

— Favorite Scripture: Romans 8:28

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”