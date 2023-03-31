PEMBROKE — The National Security Agency (NSA) — the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency — has designated The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD).

The CAE-CD designation is awarded to regionally accredited academic institutions offering cybersecurity degrees or certificates at the associate, bachelor’s and graduate levels. UNCP’s designation was approved for the bachelor’s degree in information technology, cybersecurity track degree program. The designation extends through 2028.

“We’re proud to receive this designation as it speaks to the strength of our curriculum and faculty,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “Cybersecurity is a growing field in terms of its need nationwide, and this recognition creates more opportunities for our students to pursue to develop their skills before they fill roles in this high demand field after graduating.”

Prashanth BusiReddyGari, who serves as cybersecurity program coordinator and Cyber Defense Education Center director, remarked that the CAE-CD designation will provide job opportunities for students to enter a high-demand and lucrative cybersecurity career and protect critical infrastructure sector systems. The designation also enhances the reputation of UNCP’s cybersecurity degree programs and will further economic development.

In the fall of 2022, UNCP launched a new Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity. UNCP also offers a cybersecurity track in computer science and information technology.

Enrollment in cybersecurity tracks within computer science and information technology has increased 119% since 2019 and 44% in 2021. The designation opens the door for scholarships and internships with collaborative agreements established under NSA partnerships. Students will be eligible to participate in cyber competitions and work on NSA-funded research projects.

The goal of the CAE-CD program is to promote and support quality academic programs of higher learning that help produce the nation’s cyber workforce.

“The cybersecurity industry is facing an alarming rate of workforce shortage because the supply of skilled professionals doesn’t meet the high demand for cybersecurity expertise,” said Dr. Reddy. “The existence and continuation of cybersecurity programs at UNC Pembroke create a strong local talent pipeline to reduce the workforce shortage in the region and expand the pool of qualified local talent needed to shield critical national infrastructure against devastating cyber-attacks.”

UNCP formed partnerships with state and federal entities during the accreditation process, including the NSA-CSS/Cooperative Research and Development Agreement and the North Carolina Partnership for Cybersecurity Excellence. The UNCP Cyber Defense Education Center was also established.

“The designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense is an impressive accomplishment and I would like to thank Dr. Reddy and his colleagues in computer science for their dedication to our students and the success of the program,” said Dr. Richard Gay, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Cybersecurity is important for us all. I’m proud that UNCP provides quality opportunities for our students, especially minorities, to enter rewarding careers in cyber defense,” Gay said.