This is a week when it is hard to know what to write. Under normal circumstances, I would be writing to you about the Triumphal Entry of my Lord. There would be observations about Palms, donkeys, crowds, Jerusalem, all matter of other details that we glean from the four gospels about this event.

This is not a normal week, however.

Instead, we are reeling from the events that happened in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023. Even now, almost five days later at the time of my writing, details are still emerging. It appears this was a targeted attack, perhaps because Covenant is a church and school that teaches a biblical ethic of sexuality and gender that was, until about three seconds ago, the overwhelming majority opinion in this country.

How do we, as both a society but also as believers, begin to process this?

I am still unsettled by these events. I do not have any great peace or insight. I thought, however, that perhaps it might help you to give you a window into how I have been thinking about these things this week.

I am reminded scripture tells us in Romans 12:15 to “weep with those that weep.” The chapter that this is from, chapter 12 of the book of Romans, is when Paul moves in Romans from the task of stating, defending, and explicating the gospel to showing how that gospel, that good news, works itself out in the life of the believer.

That chapter starts in Romans 12:1 with a statement that our true worship is not anything that we bring to or do in church, but rather our true worship is to “present [our] bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God.”

Paul continues in the next verse, “do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may discern what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God.” If we are seeking to understand what is happening, and more than that how to respond, it seems that first we must throw off the thinking of this age — meaning the unregenerate, worldly age, no matter the actual date — and be transformed by God, His Spirit, and His Word.

It would be so simple to respond to hate and violence with hate and violence. One might even say that to do so is human nature, and to an extent, it is. It is the nature of our unsaved, unregenerate hearts to want hatred, violence, and vengeance poured out of those that have visited hatred, vengeance and violence upon us. To think like this is natural in our flesh, but it is to be conformed to the world.

How then do we respond to those that wish us harm, that come into our schools and kill our kids? Well, first, we remove the immediate threat and stop the loss of life, of course, but then we need to look at the verse just prior to the one that tells us to weep with those that weep: “Bless those that persecute you; bless and do not curse,” is what we read in Romans 12:14.

This can feel hollow and, honestly, like cowardice in the face of an ideology that seeks to destroy all that we, as Christians, hold dear. If we read on in Romans 12:18-19, however, we eventually come to this: “If possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Friends, do not avenge yourselves; instead, leave room for God’s wrath, because it is written, ‘Vengeance belongs to me; I will repay,’ says the Lord.”

A few notes before we wrap up for this week. Note that in verse 18 it says that “as far as it depends on you, live at peace.” Again, when violence comes to us, when we have not sought it, we are free to defend ourselves, our churches, schools, and homes. There is a clear biblical mandate for self-defense and defense of the innocent. But we need to ensure that we are not the ones that are seeking conflict and confrontation.

The second portion of that passage should give us great hope and peace. While we are not to seek vengeance, that does not mean that vengeance will not be brought to bear on those that seek our destruction, persecution, and, in the case in Nashville, our very lives. No, that belongs to God, and his vengeance will be so much more perfect, holy, and complete than any vengeance we would ever be able to meet out ourselves.

So, again, how do we respond? I’m not sure, completely, but I think that we respond by not capitulating to lies, lies about sex, sexuality, and the very order of creation. We respond by boldly, and with great love, proclaiming the Love of Him who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life to a broken, fallen, sinful world that is in desperate need of Him.

We love our kids and seek to raise them in the truth of who God is and what His design is for their lives, health, and happiness. We never, ever apologize for reading, believing, teaching, and living God’s Word. Finally, we pray for the lives destroyed this week in Nashville, for the lives that are destroyed by Godless ideologies that prevent hurting people from getting real help, and for the continued safety of our churches, schools, and communities.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]