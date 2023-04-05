PEMBROKE — Stephanie Robinson, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been awarded the 2023 Addictions/Offender Counselor Educator Excellence Award.

The International Association of Addictions and Offender Counselors (IAAOC) presented the award during the annual American Counseling Association (ACA) conference in Toronto, Canada, held from March 30-April 1. This award is given annually to counselor educators who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to enhancing addictions and offender issues through the education of professional counselors.

Robinson has been a Clinical Mental Health Counseling faculty member since 2018. She is the Graduate Certificate in Addiction Counseling coordinator and the Wilmington Initiative coordinator.

Robinson serves on the North Carolina Addiction Specialist Professional Practice Board and is president of the North Carolina Addictions and Offender Counselor Association. She is nationally recognized as an Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor (AADC) and a board-certified National Certified Counselor (NCC).