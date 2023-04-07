Easter is a big day for many of us. I expect that we are all making plans to spend time with loved ones, where we are going to have dinner that day.

Some of you maybe even are thinking about going to church even when you do not regularly attend. Just like Christmas, it is easy for us to get all wrapped up in the “stuff” of Easter, although perhaps to a slightly lesser degree. After all, Easter has not been secularized quite to the extent that Christmas has. I would still be willing, however, to guess that you know some folks that are a little more concerned about the kid’s easter baskets, the chocolate, and getting the eggs dyed than they are about encountering the risen Jesus this coming Sunday.

Most of us do know the basics of the Easter story. That Jesus was crucified in Jerusalem on a Friday and on Sunday, after the Sabbath was over, his friends went to his tomb to find it empty. The Resurrection of Jesus, if true (and I not only believe it to be true, but believe that the preponderance of evidence proves that it is), is the single most important event in human history. It changes everything.

This event, as I have described it in this space before, is the hinge of history, meaning that all of human history pivots around the events that took place in Jerusalem around 1990 years ago. But what, exactly, are the implications of the Resurrection? Why and how, exactly, does the resurrection change everything?

Over the next several weeks we are going to be examining the implications of Easter both in this space and in our time together at Fairmont First Baptist.

In the chapter before Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem in John, we find the story of Jesus’ friend Lazarus. It is important to note that almost fully half of the book of John takes place during the last week of Jesus’ life, so while the story of Lazarus is only about halfway through John’s recounting of the gospel, it is an event that happens immediately before Jesus’ own death and resurrection.

You probably know the story of Lazarus, at least a little bit. A friend of Jesus and brother to Mary and Martha, Lazarus becomes very ill. Word is sent to Jesus, who is no longer in Judea, to come back to Bethany and help the one [he] love[s],” John 11:3.

As soon as Jesus hears that Lazarus is sick he states in John 11:4 that “this sickness will not end in death but is for the glory of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified through it.” For this reason, Jesus tarries on his way back to Bethany (the town of Lazarus’ residence) and by the time Jesus and the disciples arrive we are told that Lazarus has been dead and buried for four days, according to John 11:17.

It is at this time that Jesus has a wonderfully interesting interaction with Martha the sister of Lazarus and Mary. Martha comes out to meet Jesus and says to Jesus, basically, that Lazarus being dead is Jesus’ fault because “if you have been here, my brother wouldn’t have died,” as read in verse 21. Jesus promises Martha that Lazarus will rise again. She mistakenly assumes that Jesus is talking about the final resurrection in the last day, but instead, Jesus is talking about that day.

John likes seven. He records seven signs (miracles) that are proof that Jesus is divine. The raising of Lazarus is the seventh and final one. John also then records what we have come to call the seven “I am” statements of Jesus. These are times when Jesus, using the same construction as the name of God “I AM” (Exodus 3:14) makes some statement about his divinity and what it means. In the middle of this exchange with Martha we get the fifth of these “I am” statements: “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, even if he dies, will live,” John 11:25. Eventually, as stated in John 11:43, Jesus makes it to Lazarus’ tomb and proves the power of his words, demanding “Lazarus, come out!”

Jesus is the one that holds the keys to life and death, even prior to His death and resurrection. Jesus shows over and over again, finally and ultimately in His own death and resurrection, that he alone is worthy of the title “Christ,” anointed one of God, redeemer, savior, Son of God. He is both the resurrection (power to cancel death) and the life (power to sustain and magnify our living).

This is resurrection power. One of may favorite songs is “Because He Lives” by Bill and Gloria Gaither. May the words of its chorus speak to you this Resurrection Sunday weekend: “Because He lives/I can face tomorrow/Because He lives/All fear is gone/Because I know/He holds the future/And life is worth the living/Just because He lives.”

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at s.carter.mcneese@fairmontfirstbaptistchurch.org.