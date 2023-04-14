PEMBROKE — This past March, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke experienced its most successful Month of Giving campaign in the school’s history thanks to the generosity of its donors.

A total of 431 alumni, faculty, staff and community donors gave more than $60,000 as a result of several focused efforts.

March 7, UNCP’s Founders’ Day, was the culmination of the university’s week-long giving initiative. A $20,000 matching gift from the Pembroke Pointe Apartments provided momentum as donors could double the impact of their gift. Areas like the UNCP Student Aid and Student Emergency Funds, the Braves Club and the Museum of the Southeast American Indian all benefited.

UNCP also experienced record-breaking giving from a five-day Phonathon at the end of the month. Twenty-two students spent their time outside of the classroom calling university constituents. During these calls, students gave campus updates, received advice and were offered the opportunity to support UNC Pembroke.

Senior Morgan Dowdy led the effort to recruit student callers and was gratified by their enthusiasm.

“They were ecstatic about the opportunity to raise money for UNCP and talk with others who were as passionate about the school as they are,” Dowdy said. “Many shared inspirational stories that encouraged students in a personal way.”

Junior Cheyenne Eckard was the effort’s top caller, earning recognition for the most pledges and dollars donated.

“I love talking with people about our shared UNCP connection,” said Eckard, who has participated in the last two Phonathons. “Their personal stories are always unique and inspiring to me. I’m excited to take part in Phonathon again!”

“Our incredible Month of Giving is a testament to the power of philanthropy and our donors’ generous spirit,” said BreAnna Branch, assistant vice chancellor for Advancement. “Their gifts transform students’ lives and provide opportunities to thrive academically and earn a UNCP degree. Their essential support also helps UNCP serve our region through programs that improve health, enhance the economy and provide cultural enrichment.

“Our donors’ generosity is inspiring and essential, and we’re truly grateful for the difference they make for our students, our university and all of southeastern North Carolina.”