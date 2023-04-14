In Acts 19, there is an interesting little scene that I feel as if we do not pay particular attention to, and perhaps we should. At the very beginning of the chapter Paul travels to Ephesus and begins his ministry there.

After Paul has been in the city for about two years, teaching “so that all the residents of Asia [meaning modern Turkey], both Jews and Greeks, heard the word of the Lord,” as read in Acts 19:10, Paul decides that it is about time to travel through Macedonia and Achaia on his way back to Jerusalem. Before he can leave, however, there is one more dramatic event to happen in Ephesus.

It is important to remember that the church in Ephesus becomes one of the more important of the early churches. Paul writes a letter to them, Timothy serves there, and it is the first church addressed by a letter in the book of Revelation. In that letter they are commended for not seeking out false teachers and ensuring the purity of the gospel that is taught there, however, they are also challenged for letting the love of their faith slacken in their pursuit of theological purity.

That is all in the future, though, when we are in Acts 19. As mentioned previously, as Paul is getting ready to leave Ephesus after two years of ministry there, a riot breaks out in the city. Central to understanding this riot is understanding that Ephesus was a center for pagan worship, especially worship of the pagan goddess Artemis, also known as Diana. The temple to Artemis in Ephesus was so grand it is considered one of the wonders of the ancient world. People came from all over the region to worship at the temple.

As is often the case with tourists and travelers, there was money to be made off the people coming to the city. Part of that was selling them trinkets and things to offer at sacrifices in the temple. If you remember the temple in Jerusalem, you might remember the cleansing of the temple that Jesus performed right after his arrival in the city. What is happening there is similar to what is happening in Ephesus. People are traveling a great distance to worship at the temple. As such, they are unable to bring appropriate sacrifice with them, so they must secure one once they arrive at the temple. In Ephesus, one of the chief things that were made and offered for sale were little silver trinkets of different kinds that could either be offered for sacrifice or taken home as a toke and reminder of the pilgrimage to the temple.

Acts 19 tells us that one of the silver smiths that made these items was named Demetrius, and it also tells us that Demetrius was unhappy with Paul. Demetrius understands that the longer Paul preaches the gospel and the more people that are saved out of paganism by Christ, the more and more his profits are going to suffer. Sure, he tacks on Artemis’ honor to the end of his objection, “the great goddess Artemis may be despised and her magnificence come to the verge of ruin,” according to Acts 19:27, but his primary concern is that his business might dry up.

Using this, he stirs up a riot against Paul and the Church, a riot that is only ended with a threat from the city clerk of Roman Imperial intervention on the part of the army.

While this episode may seem unrelated to our lives now, I would offer that it shows something important. The Gospel is a threat to certain people. Yes, of course, it is the thing that can also save them from sin and death and set them free, but there are people who really like being enslaved to sin. They’ve gotten wealthy through their paganism and sin, and they do not want to give it up. More and more as we live in what thinker Aaron Renn calls “negative world,” meaning a world in which the culture sees Christianity in a negative way, the church is going to see opposition from people like Demetrius. After all, if we proclaim Christ and Him crucified, if we are seeing people set free from sin and paganism, the leaches that are making money on the suffering of other people are not going to be happy. They are going to want to stop the gospel message as it eats into their bottom line. And so they will fight in any way they can: through the media, in movies, television, and music, through the courts and legislatures, and perhaps even, as we saw recently in Nashville, through physical violence.

But let us remember that this is nothing new, and let us hold fast to the truth, just as He who saves us holds us fast and, like Paul, let us proclaim, “I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes…” (Romans 1:16).

Points to consider:

1) What are some ways the Gospel might interfere with someone’s profits?

2) What are the gods and idols that are central in our culture like Artemis was central in Ephesus?

3) Think about some of the ways the culture around us might push back against the gospel. What are ways to resist these attempts to undermine the ground of our faith?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]