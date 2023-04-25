Betty Jean Caveness Edens

ROWLAND — Betty Jean Caveness Edens, 95, was born February 26, 1928 to the late of Hugh Lynn and Nell Cole Caveness and died early on April 19, 2023 with her children around her.

A graveside service will be held on April 30, 2023 at 2pm at Centenary Memorial United Methodist Church, 2585 NC-130, Rowland, NC 28383. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to one of the following: Centenary Memorial Association, 128 Barnes Spring Ct, Cary, NC 27519; Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611

Service has been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Rowland The full obituary can be read at www.bolesbiggs.com.