Michael Ray Bass

LIBERTY, SC — Michael Ray Bass, Sr., 57, of Liberty, SC, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in AnMed Hospital in Anderson, SC.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Richard Bass, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Brigman Bass; three brothers, Tommy Bass and wife Vickie or Liberty, SC, Timmothy Bass of Lumberton, NC, and Paul Bass and his wife Becky of Shalotte, NC; two sisters, Cathy Hamilton and husband Zack of Easley, SC and Kelly Bagwell and husband Chris of Traveler’s Rest, SC; a son, Michael Bass, Jr. and wife Angeleki of Hope Mills, NC; a step-son, Vance Andrew Britt and wife Aston of Fayetteville, NC; a daughter, Chasity Bass of Liberty, SC; and four grandchildren, Kayden Coursey, Nina Coursey, Jayden Coursey and Alyssa Bass.

There will be a visitation held on Friday, April 28th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Floyd Mortuary and Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton, NC. There will be a funeral service, immediately following the visitation on Friday, April 28th at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Floyd Mortuary and Crematory.