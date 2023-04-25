Carl Hubert Price

NICHOLS, SC — Mr. Carl Hubert Price, Jr., 61, of Nichols, SC, gained his heavenly wings Saturday, April 22, 2023.

He was born February 28, 1962, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to Hazel O. Phillips and the late Carl Hubert Price. He loved the Lord and loved his family, especially his wife of 44 years, Connie Norris Price, and his mother, Hazel.

He enjoyed being around people because he never met a stranger. He loved the mountains, hunting, and fishing. Hubert loved riding horses and motorcycles, never moving slowly, always wide open. He loved woodworking and building things. His one-of-a-kind, thunderous laugh was contagious. He was a wonderful son, loving husband, amazing dad, but “Papa” was his favorite job title.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his mother, Hazel; his two children: his son, Hubert “Bo” (Becca) and his daughter, Jamie (Chris); his brother, John (Kelly and Chase) Phillips; his four grandchildren: Hannah Douville, Carlye Herring, Candace Price and Ayla Lundberg; a very special friend, Bruce McWhirter; many extended family members that were thought of as brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews that he loved; and too many friends to list because he had friends everywhere.

Visitation for Hubert will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Cox-Collins Funeral Home in Mullins.

A special graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery in Nichols, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.

The service will be livestreamed on the Cox-Collins Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.