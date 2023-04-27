LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently welcomed Debra Dowless as the district’s 3-5 Curriculum supervisor.

Dowless brings with her 27 years of experience in the field of education.

Dowless holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership.

She previously served as superintendent and as assistant superintendent of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction for Hoke County Schools. Prior to her work at the district level, Dowless served as a principal, assistant principal and elementary educator in Hoke County.

“I believe that all students deserve a high-quality education because it has the power to transform lives and change a student’s life trajectory,” Dowless said. “Understanding the influence I have on a child’s life and future opportunities serves as a daily reminder of the urgency of my work and practices.”

Dowless said she has multiple goals for the remainder of the school year centered on support.

Her goals include providing support for “the ongoing planning and implementation of the district’s curriculum and instructional services” and student learning, she said.

“Dr. Dowless is an excellent addition to the Curriculum and Instruction team. Dowless is determined and passionate about her work and she will do great things in the Public Schools of Robeson County,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of her caliber on our team and we look forward to finishing the academic year strong,” Williamson said.