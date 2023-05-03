LUMBERTON — This summer Purple Door Productions will put the spotlight on young talent throughout Robeson County with Summer Stage Jr., the expansion of PDP’s Summer Stage Musical Series.

Purple Door will offer one-week theater camps during June for all young students, ages 7-11. Each week offers sessions in acting, dance, singing and arts and crafts, working toward the performance of a short musical open to the public, showcasing each student.

Camps run June 12-16, Jun 19-23 and June 26-30, from 11:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. daily. A musical will be presented at 6 p.m. on the Friday of each week.

“For the parent looking for a creative week of performing with a focus on reading and vocabulary while developing imagination and self-confidence, or the young student who wants to learn more about performing and auditioning, these one-week sessions are the perfect introduction to theatre,” stated Jeanne Koonce, the artistic director of Purple Door Productions.

For students wanting more performing time, each week is structured differently with a new musical and discounts are offered for multiple camps or multiple students enrolled. Follow the PDP Facebook and Instagram pages for more information on camps and shows.

Early registration discount for the camps runs through May 15. The cost is $125 per student, which includes lunch daily, snacks and a t-shirt.

Enrollment for each week is limited to 15 students so register now to guarantee at spot.

Call 910-224-4000 for complete information on each camp, discounts offered, musicals, and for the registration form.