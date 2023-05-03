LUMBERTON — A Lumberton Junior High School teacher has been identified as an outstanding educator and selected as a 2023-2024 Kenan Fellow through the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership.

Phyllis King, who is a Career and Technical Education teacher at the school, shared anticipation about the recognition and opportunities the program will afford her.

“I am excited about the Kenan Fellows opportunity and the benefits it will provide for me, my students, and the community,” King said.

“The Fellows connect educators and industry together and I am looking forward to that, the partnerships, and the freedom to learn and collaborate with industry leaders. I am also looking forward to creating relevant educational experiences that will lead to career pathways for students,” she said.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson shared congratulatory remarks for King and her distinguished recognition as a 2023-2024 Kenan Fellow.

“Ms. King is a dedicated educator whose track record speaks for itself. She inspires her students and motivates them to excel,” Williamson said. “We commend Ms. King for this well-deserved recognition. Congratulations, Ms. King!”

King is one of 38 outstanding K-12 educators selected from public and charter schools across the state. The educators selected hail from 25 counties across NC and represent diverse grade levels

and subject areas including math, science, Career Technical Education (CTE), special education, and English Language Arts.

“We eagerly anticipate announcing our newest cohort of teacher leaders each year, and we are immensely grateful to the many partners and supporters who make these fellowship opportunities possible for educators statewide,” said Vance Kite, director of the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership. “We are excited to witness how this exceptional group of educators will leverage their fellowships to benefit their students, schools, and communities.”

The Kenan Fellows Program provides teachers with invaluable experiences in industry and research settings and supports them in translating their internship experiences into a wealth of instructional resources that are shared with their schools, districts, and communities.

As part of their fellowship, the 2023-24 Kenan Fellows will spend three weeks immersed with local experts in STEM various fields like agriculture, scientific research, and clean energy. They will receive a $5,000 stipend and participate in 80 hours of professional development that focuses on project-based learning, elevating teachers’ voices, and strengthening ties between the school and the local community, as well as peer coaching and mentoring.

The fellowships are made possible through the generous support of the program’s corporate, education, government, and foundation partners: Biogen Foundation, NCBCE, N.C. State Climate Office, Dogwood Health Trust, UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. Farm Bureau, Brunswick County Farm Bureau, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Meta, N.C. Department of Public Instruction, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Roanoke Electric Cooperative, Duke Energy, SparkNC, and Whole Community Health.

About the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership:

The Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership (KFP) is a K-12 education initiative of the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science at N.C. State University. The program aims to enhance the teaching profession by providing educators from all disciplines with immersive experiences in STEM industries and research settings, fostering innovation and excellence in education across North Carolina.

For additional information, contact Jessica Sealey at [email protected]