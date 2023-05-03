LUMBERTON — A local women’s group, 4×4 Perfect Timing, is giving back by paying it forward for students at Robeson Community College.

The organization recently donated $500 to the RCC Foundation to create a scholarship for young women.

“We decided as college-educated women to provide an opportunity for young women on an annual basis to help with paying for books, tuition and to help her in her college journey,” stated Valerie Comrie, one of the founders of the organization. “We all understand how difficult college can be and we wanted to help someone else. It can be very difficult to find help these days, and we thought the best way to use our resources was to come together and provide this scholarship for a young woman in need.”

Her daughter, Sabrina Comrie, who serves as the leader of the association, echoes those sentiments.

“We wanted to help empower and inspire young women of color,” Sabrina Comrie said. “This is our opportunity to give a helping hand. There are a lot of stressors in life, but finding money for college shouldn’t be the biggest stress a young woman has… this is a small part of the solution.”

“It is extremely rewarding for us to have this opportunity to do something for someone else,” Valerie added.

The RCC Foundation is thankful for the donation, saying this will help a student achieve their dreams of becoming a college graduate.

“This scholarship will help cover a portion of the costs of attending Robeson Community College and will help supplement other financial aid allowing a student to attend class and buy the necessary supplies required for their program of study,” stated Lisa Hunt, the assistant vice president of grants and foundation at RCC. “We are so appreciative of 4×4 Perfect Timing and their generosity, thought, and consideration of our students and their desire to help pay it forward to others.”

