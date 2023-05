East Lumberton Freewill Baptist

— Address: 101 Hollywood Drive, Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Tommy Simmons

— Phone: 910-918-7188

— Schedule: Sunday School, Sunday at 10 a.m.; Worship Service, Sunday at 11 a.m.; Evening Service, Sunday at 6 p.m.; and midweek service, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Freewill Baptist

— Congregation: 30