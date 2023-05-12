CHURCH OF THE WEEK
The Rhema Nation Church
— Pastor: Apostle Derrionta Reaves
— Address: 900 Martin Luther King Drive, Lumberton
— Phone: 803-908-6231
— Service schedule: Worship Service, Sunday at 2:45 p.m.
— Denomination: Non-denominational
— Congregation: Approximately 100
— Established: 2015
— Favorite scripture: 1 Peter 2:9
“But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”