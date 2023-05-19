LINDA SUE McDOUGALD LITTLE

RED SPRINGS — Linda Sue McDougald Little of the Bui Philadelphia community in Robeson County was born in ed Springs, North Carolina on Feb. 5, 1960 to the late John McDougald and Mary Francis Stewart McDougald.

He transitioned this life on Friday, May, 12, 2023 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with her immediate family by her side.

She attended Oak Ridge Elementary and Pembroke High School, and in 1987 obtained a bachelor’s degree in business from Pembroke State University.

Linda Little was a former member of Panthersford Presbyterian Church in Red Springs, and upon marriage to Roland Little, she joined First Baptist Church W. Second Street in Lumberton, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, a church clerk and member of the Deaconess Board.

She was employed at Gilbert Carroll Middle School in Lumberton. She was also employed by the U.S. Army pathology lab while based in Landstuhl Germany.

Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m.Saturday at First Baptist Church with internment in Elizabeth Heights Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Littler of Red Springs; two daughters, Rolinda Little Perry of Cary, North Carolina (Dejuan) Lauren Madison Little of Fayetteville; a sister, Mary Elizabeth McDougald and Patricia Ann McDougald of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Arrangements are by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, North Carolina.