Staff report

LUMBERTON — Weather watchers have been monitoring a significant storm in the mid-Atlantic as it gained strength in the past few days.

Subtropical Storm Don, while gaining in strength, is expected to spin itself out with no threat to the eastern United States, forecasters said Saturday morning

“Subtropical Storm Don continues to meander to the north-northwest,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Aaron Druckmiller. “Don is expected to maintain its intensity through the end of the weekend before making an easterly and then southeasterly turn and losing some wind intensity early next week. Don is not expected to bring impacts to land.”

On Saturday morning, Don was churning the Atlantic about 1,500 miles east of the North Carolina coastline at GPS coordinates 35.7°N 47.8°W.

Don was moving at about 9 miles per hour, making a slow clockwise turn. Don is the first significant storm in the 2023 hurricane season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30.

“The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is September 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October,” according to a statement Saturday morning by forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.