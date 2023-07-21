Last week, we looked at the mission briefing of the church, often called the Great Commission, especially the version that we find at the very end of the Gospel of Matthew. We saw how, like any good mission brief, we are given two elements in the briefing. First, we are given the mission objective, which, in this case, is to make disciples of Jesus. Second, we are told the means by which we are to accomplish this mission, namely by going, baptizing, and teaching. These three means are to be the center of the Christian’s arsenal in the spiritual war that we are fighting. Today we are going to look at “going” and how that is a tool used to complete the mission of making disciples.

When we come to Chapter 8 of the Book of Acts, we find ourselves still in Jerusalem. The action of the Luke-Acts narrative has been centered on Jerusalem since Jesus’ arrival in Luke 19.. Even though Jesus had told them that after he sent the Holy Spirit they were to “be [his] witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end to the Earth” (Acts 1:8), the disciples and growing church stayed in Jerusalem. It was one event that finally forced them to leave.

This event was the martyrdom of Stephen that we read about in Acts chapters 6 and 7. At that point we are told that “all except the apostles were scattered throughout the land of Judea and Samaria…so those who were scattered went on their way preaching the word” (Acts 8:1, 4). We see here there is a direct correlation between the believers leaving Jerusalem and the preaching of the word. There are a couple of things that I wish to note here. One, it is not the whole church that is forced out of Jerusalem. Indeed, the apostles, the leadership, stays in Jerusalem. Perhaps one reason the “laity” began to carry the word is that going and leaving the confines of the established structures in and leadership in Jerusalem forced them to. There are so many stories of men beginning to preach somewhere simply because there was no other qualified person there to preach and they felt a need. It was the very act of going somewhere where the gospel was not present that forced them to live into the call to preaching in their lives and preach the word. The foundational history of my own congregation, Fairmont First Baptist, is like this. Isham Pitman established this congregation in 1792 in no small part because there was none other and being in the area then known as Ashpole, he felt that there needed to be a gospel preaching church here. No consider through the 231 years of this congregation how many people have heard the gospel because Pitman went, when he could have stayed in Elizabeth City. Second, we are seeing the beginning of the fulfillment of Jesus’ command from Acts 1:8. In both, we see Judea and Samaria specifically mentioned. Jesus had told them that they were going to be his witnesses and we are starting to see that fulfilled. There are many that have tried to contemporize “Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria.” One way of thinking about it is to see Jerusalem as our immediate environs, Judea as our region, but especially people that are like us, and Samaria are those that are perhaps geographically close to us, but culturally very different. While I am not sure that this is

the only way to read and interpret this text, I do think that it is a helpful way of organizing our thoughts about to whom and where we need to be going.

Third, we see in the immediate aftermath of this scattering out from Jerusalem, we see one of the most well-known stories of evangelism in all of scripture, the conversion of the Ethiopian court official. In this, we see that “going” in central to making sure that all the world hears the gospel of Jesus Christ.

At first blush, it is easy to see why “going” is a central means to making disciples. After all, if we are to make disciples, we need to go to where there are not-disciples. And yet, how many of us stay in our Jerusalems and wait for the world to come to us? Like the early church, our Jerusalem, wherever it may be, may feel comfortable, but it is not the primary field of spiritual battle to which our commander has called us. Looking here in Acts 8 we can see that before we can baptize and teach, we must go.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected] .