MAXTON — Robeson Community College held an adult high school diploma information session at the Maxton Learning Academy in hopes of learning the community’s needs.

James Mitchell, director of the College and Career Readiness Program at RCC, said he is hopeful to bring the town more opportunities. In the last joint information session, 40 people attended and 38 were interested in the electrical classes and two for an adult high school diploma.

The goal of the these information sessions is to determine what people in the town need the most. Some people may be able to take only evening classes while others may be able to attend only daytime classes. Mitchell said the college is committed to trying to meet the needs of the community.

RCC offers classes at night at St. Pauls High School, Pembroke, the prison and the detention center. Classes also are offered at other locations.

The information session provided by the college would allow them to talk to those interested in the high school program and get help with registering for classes.

Mitchell said only one person showed up Thursday to talk to him about the program, but he said he is hopeful more people come in the future.

“I’ve seen people as old as 65-plus who graduated with their high school diploma,” Mitchell said. “It’s a great accomplishment because it shows that age doesn’t matter when it comes to education.”

The community has taken an interest in vocational classes more than an adult high school diploma. Mitchell plans on trying to host a second session after school starts in Robeson County. The session would allow those who couldn’t attend the information session during the summer to attend late August.

“I just want to give people a shot and an opprotunity. We want to hear from the people,” Mitchell said.

The information session was not a huge response like the one in June but the college is still determined to help the community.

The Maxton Learning Academy building is located within walking distance of the town.

For more information about upcoming courses offered in Maxton, contact James Mitchell at 910-272-3608 or jmitchell@robeson.edu.

Reach Anayah Peterson at apeterson@www.robesonian.com.