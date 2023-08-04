Aslynn is an 8-year-old female Siamese cat. She was surrendered with her sister, Cleo, by a family member as their owner passed unexpectedly.

Aslynn is very sweet and loving, always nudging her head for rubs and cuddles.

She has a bit of allergies/sensitivities that will need regular care and attention. She can also be a picky eater at times.

Aslynn is spayed and up to date on vaccinations and ready to find a “furever” home with her sister. We recommend a quiet and understanding home with no small children and parents who have good cat experience.

Adoption fee is $50 with an approved application. Fee is negotiable if adopted with sister.

Contact the Robeson County Humane Society at 910-738-8282.