Through Sept. 7

The En Plein Air is the theme of our fourth exhibition of 2023 for the Robeson Art Guild, featuring work showcasing the tonal qualities, color, loose brushwork, and softness of form of the changing details of weather and light artists capture when they work outside, in the open air. Join us July 13th for the opening reception and announcement of awards at 6:00 pm at the Guild House. The Exhibition runs through Sept. 7.

AUG. 12

Sea Glow Golf: A Back to School Bash is happening at Sea Glow Golf! Help them say goodbye to Summer! Get 9 holes of mini golf, a soft drink, popcorn, and a slice of pizza for only $12 per person.

AUG. 18

Jack & Jill 5K Relay for Charity: The Robeson Road Runners present the Jack and Jill 5K Relay for Charity Race at Luther Britt Park! Teams of four needed, two runners and two walkers for the fun relay. A regulation 5K run is available if not interested in the fun relay.

AUG. 19

Farmers Market has fresh produce from the farms, the Robeson County Farmers Market has fresh produce, meats, eggs, and sometimes, but not always, crafters of pottery, jewelry, crocheting and other artisans are available. Visit the Farmers Market website listed below for special announcements. Flock Swaps are scheduled for every 3rd Saturday of each month.

AUG. 19-20

The Robeson Kiwanis Children’s Foundation 46th Annual All-American Golf Tournament will take place at the Pine Crest Golf Club. Find more information by sending email to [email protected] .

AUG. 24

PSRC Open House will be from 1-6p.m. at all Public School of Robeson County schools.

AUG. 27

Centenary Memorial Methodist Church will celebrate its seventy-third annual Homecoming at 11:00 am. Pastor Mike Summerlin will be our guest minister and Jane Hale will provide the music. Please bring a chair and your favorite covered dish to share on the church grounds following the service. Everyone is welcome! Centenary is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 2585 NC 130 East Rowland, NC.

AUG. 31

Alive After 5- Blackwater Band: The Blackwater Band plays Top 40, Blues, Funk and Country. The Blackwater Band is dedicated to live performance and making every event a party experience. Bring a comfy chair, grab a snack from a vendor nearby and enjoy the evening! Don’t forget, the dance area is open, too! Admission is free.

UNCP Football: The UNCP Braves team is hosting Fayetteville State University as the opening game of the 2023 season. It is “Military Appreciation” night, so come out and enjoy the beginning of Braves football. The game will be at Grace P. Johnson Stadium at 6 p.m.

SEPT. 7

Defense Manufcaturing Summit and Exhibition will be from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ETI campus located at 16824 NC-211 in Red Springs. The event will feature networking opportunities and resources available to manufacturers in North Carolina.

Member Appreciation Dinner, the Robeson Art Guild will be hosting a Member Appreciation Dinner at the Osterneck Auditorium. They will share plans for upcoming events and exhibitions in 2024. Dinner is no charge but a reservation is required.

SEPT. 21

GPAC’s 2023 Fundraiser, “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco” will be a fun night at the disco, featuring a murder mystery dinner theater with music and more. RSVP by Sept. 13. Call 910-521-6361 or email: [email protected] .

SEPT. 29

The Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s 2023-2024 Professional Artist Series begins with “The Beat Goes On,” a tribute to the living legend Cher on Sept. 29. Other shows include “Ofrenda: A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration,” “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” the 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza, “Smokey & Me,” starring Tony Award-nominee Charl Brown, The Sofia Bulgarian Orchestra , “STOMP” and more. To see the entire season lineup and learn about other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

Robeson Regional Fair- 2023: This year’s line up includes rides from Big Rock Amusements, great entertainment, tons of food, livestock shows and home exhibits. The family friendly fair reaches all corners of North and South Carolina. This year they are excited to offer fair goers all sorts of new experiences. They have new rides, new layouts in our buildings and on the grounds, and a lot of new opportunities for you.

Ongoing

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

