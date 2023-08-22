BLADENBORO — Town officials said Monday that water consumers of the Town of Bladenboro are under a Boil Water Advisory.

“Residents are advised to boil their tap water vigorously for at least one minute before consuming it or using it for cooking purposes,” according to a prepared statement released to local media and posted on the town’s website. “This advisory is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the community in light of the water break incident.”

Accordig to town officals, regular updates are expected to be provided as they become available.

Residents have been encouraged to stay informed through the official channels of the Town of Bladenboro, including the town’s website, social media platforms, and local news outlets.

“The Town of Bladenboro Administration and mayor sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience and cooperation of the community during this time,” according to the statement.

Residents seeking more information, should contact the Town of Bladenboro officials at 910-863-3655.