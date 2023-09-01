Baker’s Chapel Baptist Church

— Address: 581 Old Baker Road, Maxton

— Pastor: Rev. Lindbergh Chavis

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Bible study, 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Southern Missionary Baptist

— Congregation: 190

— Established: 1975

— Favorite scripture: Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”

The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard via email at [email protected].