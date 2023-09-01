Meet Porky. This Dalmatian puppy was born deaf, so were three other siblings. This is common in this breed. He is learning sign language from his foster. He is not a novelty so please only experienced or dedicated apply. He is friendly, playful, curious, affectionate, smart, brave, loves kisses. He is house trained and up to date on all vaccines. He is neutered and would be at home with other dogs, cats and children. His adoption fee is $250. For more information, contact Fue-Ever Home Animal Rescue of North Carolina in Lumberton at 910-740-6843.