I grew up on the water in Florida. Much of my childhood was spent in or on the water. My grand-parents house was on the bay directly across from the yacht club. Every time that we would have a tropical storm or hurricane come in, we would watch folks pull their boats out into the middle of the bay and anchor them for the storm because if they left them in dock, there was every possibility that the would be banged and buffeted against the dock and seriously damaged. If, however, they were well anchored in open water, they had a very, very good chance of surviving the storm.

There in one caveat in all of this, however. The anchor has to hold. If the anchor slips or drags, the boat could be blown either into another boat or, as I witnessed happen more than once, a boat could be run aground in someone’s back yard. The key here was the anchor. If the anchor held, all was good and safe. If it failed, it could mean disaster.

It seems these days that many Christians are being blown about by the winds and storms of circumstance. We are scattered by the storms of calamity. We are swept away in floods of afflictions. These things happen because the anchor that we have trusted will not, cannot, withstand the storms we experience. There is an anchor that will hold us fast and secure, and we can find it in God’s word.

At the beginning of Romans 5, Paul writes that we can, and should, “boast in our afflictions” (verse 3). This seems crazy to us, if we are shaped by the wisdom of the world. Why, in the world, would we want to boast in our afflictions? Now, these days, it can seem that people take delight in some of their affiliations, playing a kind of oppression Olympics, trying to prove that they are more put upon than others, and in in the process gain sympathy and social points. This is not the Paul is writing about, however, when he says that we should boast in our affliction. We should boast in our affliction because of what that affliction does for us. It is the first step in a chain that ends in hope. It is also not just any affliction that Paul is talking about here, but the sort of affliction that comes from following Jesus.

The truth is, our conversion will prompt conflict. When we become new in Christ and put off the things of the world, the world is not going to like it. You may have experienced this yourself. Your old friends make fun of you, do not let you forget past sins, or try and make you be who you used to be. Later in Romans, in chapter 12, Paul talks about us being living sacrifices. Following Jesus is not always easy, and the truth is that God in not trying to make us happy, He seeks to make us Holy. So, our conversion will prompt conflict.

Conflict, however, can produce constancy. There are many ways that people might respond to conflict. Some retreat. Their fight or flight response gets triggered and the fly. Others begin to resent God. They ask, “I gave my heart to Jesus and I still have to put up with this?” and come to hold a grudge against God. Still others just lie down and give up, letting the conflict wash over them and carry them away. What God wants from

us, however, is to resolve, by faith, to follow God. We need to be bulldogs and just hold on and not let go to the promises of God. We need to be constant in our pursuit of Him.

This constancy will prove our character. When I was a kid, I was reminded by my father all the time that “character is who you are when you think no one is watching.” It is hard to fake character over a length of time. When we are constant, over time, we prove our character. This does not me that we don’t have failures, but failures teach, grow, and mature us. But a constant expression of who we are over time proves our God centered character. All of this leads us to our hope that we have that our anchor is and will hold. The late, great Adrian Rogers once said that “hope is faith in the future tense.” When we know Jesus, when we are converted, conflicted, constant, and full of good character, we can rest in our relationship with Jesus, knowing that our anchor will hold, secure in our rock-solid faith. This is not a maybe, it is a hope, a certainty.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected].