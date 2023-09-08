RED SPRINGS – The Women’s Conference 2023 – a religious-coated affair blessed with a God-given mission to renew attendees’ trust in the Lord – is set for Sept. 16-17.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Solid Rock Ministries, a Red Springs-based religious organization whose purpose is celebrating the Lord and bringing in souls for Christ, is sponsoring the two-day program in the same Robeson County town.

The conference gets underway on that Saturday at 9 a.m., and the Sunday program begins at 11 a.m.

Admission is free.

“It’s to enhance the women in their daily walk of life,” said Bettie Brockington, a member of the church who retired from Robeson Community College in 2018.

Featured speakers are Annie Robinson on the first morning of the conference and Erastine McNeil on the second morning. Lunch will be provided on Saturday.

McNeil serves as president of the church’s missionary department; Robinson holds the title of vice president of the women’s missionary department.

Apostle Anthony Buie is the church’s longtime pastor.

This is not the first time the Women’s Conference has been held. As Brockington said, “Every year we’ve had a Women’s Conference. For years and years and years.”

“Anybody. Any walks of life,” she replied, when asked what sort of person attends this annual event. “It could be schoolteachers, doctors, lay members, whatever.

“Anybody is welcome.”