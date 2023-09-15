I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but when scripture compares us to sheep, it isn’t a complement.

Sheep are dumb, dirty, and totally incapable of taking care of themselves.

If you have ever ben around sheep, you know that this is the case. This is why sheep need shepherds. They need someone smarter than them who is capable of taking care of them, leading them from pasture to pasture and taking care of any predators or dangers that arise along the way.

The image of the shepherd is extremely common in scriptures. After all, that is what the patriarch, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, were; they were essentially shepherds of extremely large flocks. When the Israelites leave Egypt, they take flocks with them. Many of the sacrifices in the temple were to be done with sheep. One of the most common images from Christmas time is the angels coming to the shepherds “keeping watch over their flocks by night.” And of course, King David starts his life as a shepherd over his father Jesse’s flocks.

It should not surprise us, then, when scripture uses the image of the shepherd to tell us about God. After all, if we are honest, we are really a lot like sheep: we can get dirty and are unable to clean ourselves, we can make exceedingly dumb decisions, and at the end of the day, we really need someone to guide us and take care of us. If humans are sheep-like then we need a shepherd, and another human is not going to cut it.

In John 10:11 Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” Here we see that God identifies as our shepherd in a very direct way. Of course, one of the most famous passages of scripture is Psalm 23 where we het a despcripotupojn of ths good shepherd and see what exactly it is that he does for us.

The Good Shepherd gives satisfaction. Psalm 23:1 reads “The Lord is my shepherd; I have what I need.” The reality is that sheep do not worry about tomorrow. They are very focused on what is right in front of them. We, on the other hand, can worry excessively about tomorrow. The reality is, however, id the shepherd is taking care of the flock they have nothing to worry about. So as the sheep do not worry, neither should we want or worry about the future. The Lord has promised to supply all our needs.

We see also that he gives serenity. When the sheep become hot and tired, the shepherd makes them lie down in cool, soft pasture to rest. One of the things that they need to rest well is waters, Sheep, however, are afraid of swift running water and drink only from calm still waters. So the shepherd not only gives them what they need, but does so in a way that they are abel to receive. Sometimes in the crazy hectic thing we call life, we must step aside to rest, meditate, and pray. Many of us can not or wil not do it on our own however, and need help with it. Thus we see that hhe Lord gives us serenity.

Sheep are also weak, have poor eye sight and a terrible sense of direction. They need the shepherd to be their strength and their guide on the paths they are to travel. Likewise, we have very little strength of our own. We often need the strength of the Lord to keep going. Psalm 23:3 tells us that the Lord restores our strength when we are wounded by trials or cut deeply by sorrow, just as He leads us carefully when the way is rugged and dark.

He also gives us safety. There are times that we will be walking through dark and dangerous valleys in life, but the shepherd is there with his rod to fed off the danger and the staff to pull us out of the ditches and cervices into which we fall. This safety and protection should be our comfort.

Sheep can be indiscriminate eaters, eating things in the pasture that actually are not good for them, or even poisonous. The good shepherd makes sure the pasture is clear of such danger, preparing a table for the sheep. Similarly, the Lord see to is that we have good spiritual food and will protect us from spiritual poison.

The final verse of Psalm 23 reads “Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord as long as I live.” We all have an innate need to feel safe and secure. Knowing that the Lord is preparing a home for us in heaven gives us security. After all, where He is, there we may be also. This is the work of the Good Shepherd, to protect, guide, and be present with the flock.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected].