The Church Of The Week feature is a free service of The Robesonian.

Transforming Life Christian Church

— Address: 2305 Rosenwald St., Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Erickia McNair and Apostle Patrick McNair

— Phone: 910-736-0494

— Service schedule: Sunday morning service, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Winning Wednesday, 6 p.m. via Facebook Live; Thursday, Bible Study, 7 p.m. via Facebook Live.

— Denomination: Nondenominational

— Congregation: 100

— Established: 2010

— Favorite scripture: Romans 12:1-2

“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”