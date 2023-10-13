Abundant Life Church

— Pastor: Jonathan McNeill

— Address: 19041 N.C. 301, St. Pauls

— Phone Number: 910-988-6427

— Service schedule: Sunday morning prayer, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday morning worship, 11 p.m.; Wednesday night prayer, 7 p.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study, 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Pentecostal

— Established: 1973

— Congregation: 100

— Favorite Scripture: Proverbs 18:10

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.”

