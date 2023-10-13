CHURCH OF THE WEEK
Abundant Life Church
— Pastor: Jonathan McNeill
— Address: 19041 N.C. 301, St. Pauls
— Phone Number: 910-988-6427
— Service schedule: Sunday morning prayer, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday morning worship, 11 p.m.; Wednesday night prayer, 7 p.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study, 7:30 p.m.
— Denomination: Pentecostal
— Established: 1973
— Congregation: 100
— Favorite Scripture: Proverbs 18:10
“The name of the LORD is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.”
The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].