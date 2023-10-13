LUMBERTON — On Oct. 8 Saddletree Church of God in Lumberton welcomed more than 500 people to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the church.

Saddletree has deep roots in the Church of God Association. The church had very humble beginnings in 1948 after two women in the Saddletree community visited a Church of God revival in Laurinburg.

With a desire to have the service of God in their community, the Rev. R.P. Fields was invited to their neighborhood to establish a Church of God for the Indian people. Saddletree Church services first began in a home and a church was organized.

The new congregation of 10 members bought a tent, which was erected beside a tobacco barn not far from the present church location on Rennert Road in Lumberton.

Over the decades, 14 other churches have been established and organized from Saddletree Church of God. Today, Bishop Kenneth Locklear is the Senior Pastor at Saddletree Church of God.

For the anniversary, Dr. Michael Ball preached at the service. In honor of the 75th anniversary, the church families received a commemorative book of church history. In keeping with the annual homecoming tradition, dinner was held in the Dr. Millard Maynard Life Center after the service.

Complete History of Saddletree Church of God

During the year 1948, while the Rev. A. V. Childers was conducting a tent revival in the city of Laurinburg, sponsored by the East Laurinburg Church of God two women, Lottie Hunt and Mrs. Pearl Bowen, attended the meeting and were touched by the power of God. These ladies were of the Baptist faith, and knew very little about the experience of the baptism of the Holy Ghost. However, during this meeting, they were filled with the Spirit. This new experience gave them a strong desire to become members of the Church of God. The Reverend R.P. Fields was invited to come to their neighborhood and establish a Church of God for the Indian people. This expression was readily accepted by the candidates. Thus, into the heart of Lottie Hunt and Pearl Bowen was born the new idea of having this organization located in their community. Not long after the promise was made, Reverend Fields began conducting services in the Hunt home and a church was organized. The services were held in this home until the third Sunday in September 1948. The new congregation of ten members were able to buy a tent which they erected beside a tobacco barn near Pug Brewer’s home, not far from the present Church location. Funds to purchase a tent to establish a church were very limited in the beginning, however, the Lord made provisions for His work to be done. Dedicated individuals sacrificed and gave willingly from what they had, to see a vision of a new church become a reality. They cooked and sold chicken dinners, picked up corn and sold other items to keep the hope of a ministry alive. The Lord moved and many souls were won for Christ under the tent which had sawdust for a floor, hard benches for pews and a wooden potbelly stove to warm the congregation.

The first Church Clerk was Pearl Bowen who received assistance from the first District Overseer, Bro. Boger from Fayetteville, North Carolina. The first tithes recorded was $1.50 from an Annie Chavis Hardin, a church member who worked in a factory near Pembroke, North Carolina. Under the tent, the Lord met with the members of the new church. For almost a year, they met to worship regularly in the tent. The Lord blessed and others were won and received the Baptism of the Holy Ghost. Included in this number was the husband of Sister Lottie Hunt, who became a strong adherent to the principles of the Church of God. The Reverend Dock Mercer served as the Pastor for a short period of time.

Through the prayers and dedication of the congregation, the Lord moved upon the hearts of Brother and Sister Hunt and strongly impressed them to donate a plot of land adjoining the road, which was almost in front of the Hunt home, for the new church building. Soon after the donation of this land, the Reverend T. M. West came to pastor this growing congregation, which was called the Saddletree Church of God. Reverend West and the congregation were able to erect the first Church of God in Robeson County where at that time 43,000 Indians resided. Until the death of Reverend West in March 1956, the Lord blessed the Church in a wonderful way, with an increase in membership. This was a very crucial time for the Church. The Reverend Frank Parker assumed the Pastorate of the congregation in March 1956, and the Church continued to grow under his leadership. He remained in this capacity until December 1958.

Through the great influence of the Saddletree Church, fifteen churches have been organized. A Camp Meeting was conducted under a large tent in Lumberton, North Carolina with the State Overseer of the Church of God in North Carolina, the Reverend L. H. Aultman. From this meeting a desire to purchase and develop a Campground came into being. This Camp Meeting gave a new insight into the interest of the Church of God. This Camp Meeting caused an appreciation more than ever for the stand of the church for holiness and the baptism of the Holy Ghost.

In 1958 the Reverend Millard Maynard was chosen by the Church of God State Team to come and work as an evangelist and to assist in establishing the Church of God among his own native people. Through the combined efforts of the Reverend R. P. Fields, District Overseer and Reverend Millard Maynard, a dream came true in 1960 with the purchase of a Campground and District parsonage. This 24-acre plot is located on U.S. 74 just outside of the town of Pembroke, North Carolina. It was purchased for $6,000. The land was completely cleared of debt at the close of the same year.

During this year, in the month of September, the Camp Meeting was conducted on the new campground in a large tent, with the Reverend A. V. Childers as night speaker. Many were saved and healed during the nights of this great Camp Meeting. In fact, the meeting gained such momentum that the services were extended for an extra week.

It was stated by many who attended that this is the greatest Camp Meeting they had ever attended. The crowds during each of these two Camp Meetings were estimated to be near two thousand. The Sunday afternoon singing at the Camp Meetings had an attendance of near 3,000. In 1962, a beautiful dream became a reality in the erection of a modern tabernacle on the campground. This building was an open-air structure with an enclosed platform. Much improvement and additions have been made to this structure over the years thanks to the visionary leadership of the District Overseer, Rev. Dr. Millard Maynard. In January of 1959, Reverend C. C. Allen assumed the helm of the Saddletree Church. He remained in this capacity until 1966. The Mother Church grew in membership to over one hundred and had an average Sunday School of two hundred and fifty. In 1966 a lovely, three-bedroom, brick parsonage with an estimated value of $9,500 at the time was built.

In August of 1966, Reverend Walter Eades assumed the pastorship and served in this capacity until 1968. Reverend Paul Nance served as Pastor of Saddletree Church from 1968 until April 1969. From May 1969 until September 1978, Reverend Roy Lee Tucker served as Pastor at Saddletree Church. It was during his tenure in 1978 that a new modern, spacious two story brick church was built on a lot adjacent to the original Mother Church property.

From October 1978 until 1981, the Reverend Larry Poole, the Reverend Stanford Sampson, and the Reverend David Hatcher served as Pastor for short periods. In 1981 Reverend Dr. Millard Maynard came to Pastor Saddletree. This quiet, unassuming man had a great love for Saddletree Church and his people. He along with the Pastoral Council developed a host of committees which included virtually every adult in the church.

During his tenure, the church continued to flourish in attendance and outreach ministry programs. The Church has experienced one of the greatest outreach harvest in the church’s history, serving as one of Robeson County’s largest multi-cultural, multi-racial congregations. Dr. Millard Maynard brought with him a broad vision for church growth. He displayed the ability to get things done as a pastor and as the Overseer of the Pembroke District. He created an expectancy environment. He helped people believe that they could do great things under the leadership of the Holy Spirit. His presence brought about a long needed stabilizing effect not only to the Mother Church, but to the district as a whole. Rev. Dr. Millard Maynard’s tireless dedication to his people and church has won him the affectionate admiration of his people, his peers, and the respect of Local, State and National church leaders which sought out his valued wisdom and judgment on a host of secular and non-secular issues effecting the County, State and Nation. Reverend Millard Maynard established committees to help bring about the concept of “congregational involvement.” This approach gave laymen a stronger voice than they may have realized in the past.

Pastor Maynard built the church programs around a philosophy, that, church growth opportunities maximized when the church congregation is lead, and managed with wisdom and spirituality, and people are given an opportunity to participate in God’s work. In 1989 under the leadership of Reverend Maynard, a man with a genuine love for children, a successful Children’s Church Ministry at Saddletree was instituted. This program currently serves children ranging from ages three years to 11 years of age. The Children’s Church currently serves as a personal ministry to a large number of members. This ministry was started as a means of ministering to children on their own level while fostering a training program for future church leadership. This ministry continues to flourish having had attendance as high as eighty-five during the Morning Worship Service.

During Reverend Millard Maynard’s time as Senior Pastor, he saw the need for a fulltime staff. In 1996, Wanda Carter Ward was hired as Administrative Assistant to Pastor Maynard. Also, in 1997, Pastor Maynard hired Tommy R. Cox as fulltime Minister of Music. Under his leadership the Sanctuary Choir has grown and is known far and wide and has blessed many Camp Meetings and State-wide Events. The Church was so active, a full time custodian was needed. In 2017 Sister Ruth Mustoe was hired as the Church Custodian. Reverend Millard Maynard’s philosophy was that through “congregational involvement” in a soul winning effort, the church harvest will continue to flourish for future generations if the Lord should tarry in His return.

Rev. Dr. Millard Maynard with his many visions saw the need for an Associate Pastor for this great Church. In 1996 Rev. Kenneth D. Locklear was hired as Full-time Associate Pastor. Rev. Kenneth Locklear stepped right in and studied and learned under the leadership of Dr. Millard Maynard. This team worked together for years winning souls and mentoring many young ministers. In 2012 the Lord received our beloved Pastor Dr. Milliard Maynard. But he had mentored a great young man for the job. Rev. Kenneth Locklear became Interim Pastor in November of 2005 and was installed as Senior Pastor in February 2006. He continues the vision of Pastor Maynard, serving as Senior Pastor, to promote young ministers throughout the region. Under Rev. Kenneth Locklear’s leadership the Church has continued to grow. The Church has been able to purchase additional land surrounding the present Church. Also, with the help of the Lord, the church has become debt free. In 2017, Rev. Deatra “D’ Locklear and wife, Latosha, were hired as Youth Pastors. They have mentored many young people to step up in positions in the Church. Through their leadership, the Church Youth as well as the Children’s Church has grown tremendously. Rev. Kenneth D. Locklear continues to carry on the philosophy of Rev. Dr. Millard Maynard that through “congregational involvement” in a soul winning effort, the church harvest will continue to flourish for future generations if the Lord should tarry in His return. This publication is to honor many who have contributed during the 75 years of growth at the Saddletree Church of God.