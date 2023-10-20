Bethel International Ministries

— Address: 1308 Linkhaw Road, Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Walter Wardlaw Jr.

— Phone: 910-429-6600

— Service schedule: Sunday, morning worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Bible study (via Facebook live), 7 p.m.; Saturday, Noon Day Prayer, noon to 1 p.m.

— Denomination: Non-denominational

— Congregation: 30

— Established: November 2016

— Favorite scripture: Romans 8:9

“But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his.”

