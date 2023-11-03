In just a few weeks we will celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is an interesting holiday. Days of thanksgiving, to include both fasting and feasting, date to some of the earliest days of European settlement on this continent.

We all know the story of the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag celebrating the first harvest in the Plymouth colony in 1621. There also was a Thanksgiving celebration in 1619 at Berkley Hundred in Virginia along the James River.

Over the years these initial celebrations were continued and pointed to, but there was no national normalization of a Thanksgiving celebration for many years.

The U.S. government, under the presidency of Lincoln, first started the annual federal holiday in 1863 in the middle of the Civil War. During the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt, the day changed, but the federal holiday continued.

Now, for many of us, it is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and speaking only for myself, I know that Christmas is upon us when I see Santa at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

But what are we, as believers, to do with this day? After all, while its roots might be religious, officially the federal holiday is just a generalized day of giving thanks. I think that we need to recognize that if we are giving thanks, we are giving thanks to something or someone.

It is illogical to just be thankful without recognizing that there is someone to whom we are thankful. The right object of our thanks is, of course, God. It is to Him that we owe our thanks for all good things, as all good things come from God.

In James we read, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, who does not change like shifting shadows” (James 1:17).

Let’s think about that for a moment. Every good thing that we have is a gift from God. There is nothing good that we have that does not come from God.

Over the last several weeks I have been struck with how much I love and am thankful for my little family.

My wife and I have two boy, the eldest of which is almost 2 and half. That is a lot of toddler energy while we also have his younger brother who is 8 months. We are, let’s just say, a little run ragged these days. And yet, over the last several weeks as the eldest adds more and more words to his vocabulary, as the baby eats more and more solid food, as we hit sleep regressions and toddler tantrums, I have been overwhelmed with my love for them.

They are amazing. They also are a gift from God. They are not amazing because I am a particularly good father or because my wife is a fantastic mother (although she is). They are amazing because they are a good gift from God.

This month as we head into the chaos that is the holiday season, let us all take a few moments each day to remember that we all have good things, and that all of these good things are gifts from God.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected].